UPSC EPFO Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecard

HomeEducationUPSC EPFO Result 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecard

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 released; 363 candidates shortlisted for APFC/EO-AO interviews. Check PDF online.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now view the result on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

The result is available in PDF format and contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the interview, which is the next stage of the selection process. 

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Posts 

The UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 aims to hire Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for interviews as part of the selection process. 

This recruitment drive covers 74 vacancies listed under Advertisement No. 52/2025. The Commission conducted the Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) on 29 November 2025, a crucial screening step for one of EPFO’s most sought-after Group ‘A’ positions. 

UPSC EPFO Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: the homepage, navigate to the “What’s New” or “Examination” section to find the latest notifications. 

Step 3: Look for the notice titled “UPSC EPFO Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Result / Shortlisted Candidates.” 

Step 4: The result, containing the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates, will be available in PDF format. 

Step 5: Use Ctrl + F to quickly search for your roll number. 

Step 6: Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference, especially for the document verification and interview stages. 

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Shortlisted Candidates for Next Phase 

The UPSC EPFO Recruitment Examination 2025 was held on 29 and 30 November 2025 at designated examination centres. 

A total of 363 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category I, including 162 candidates from the General category. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the PDF have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. 

UPSC will now verify educational qualifications, age limits, category claims, and other statutory requirements. Only candidates who meet all the eligibility criteria as per the official advertisement will be called for the interview. Marks obtained by candidates will be published after the completion of the entire recruitment process. 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC EPFO Result 2025
