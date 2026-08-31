India Post GDS 2026 Registration Begins Today: 23,757 Posts Open, Check Circle-Wise Vacancies
India Post GDS 2026 registration begins for 23,757 posts. Check OTR and application dates, circle-wise vacancies and Class 10 merit selection details.
India Post GDS 2026: The Department of Posts has started the One-Time Registration (OTR) process for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 today, August 31, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 GDS vacancies across different postal circles.
The available positions include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts. Candidates interested in applying should first complete the OTR process within the prescribed timeline. The actual application submission and fee payment will begin from September 2.
ALSO READ: School Holidays September 2026: Check Festival Holidays, Long Weekends And State-Wise Off Days
According to the recruitment notification, candidates will not have to appear for a separate written examination for shortlisting. Selection will be based on a system-generated merit list prepared using marks obtained in Class 10.
India Post GDS 2026 Registration: Check Important Dates
Candidates should carefully note the different deadlines because OTR and application submission have separate timelines.
- OTR begins: August 31, 2026
- Last date for OTR: September 19, 2026, up to 5 PM
- Online application and fee payment: September 2 to September 21, 2026
- Last date to submit application: September 21, 2026, up to 5 PM
- Application correction window: September 23 to 24, 2026, up to 5 PM
Candidates are advised not to wait until the final hours to complete the process. As stated in the notification, applications or fee payments that remain incomplete after 5 PM on the relevant deadline will not be accepted.
India Post GDS 2026 Vacancy: Check Circle-Wise Posts
The total 23,757 GDS posts have been allocated among various postal circles. In some circles, the vacancies are further distributed according to local-language categories.
The circle-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:
- Andhra Pradesh: 917 posts
- Assam: 414 posts
- Bihar: 1,098 posts
- Chhattisgarh: 762 posts
- Delhi: 16 posts
- Gujarat: 499 posts
- Haryana: 87 posts
- Himachal Pradesh: 335 posts
- Jammu & Kashmir: 340 posts
- Jharkhand: 1,379 posts
- Karnataka: 1,116 posts
- Kerala: 1,373 posts
- Madhya Pradesh: 1,450 posts
- Maharashtra: 2,431 posts
- North Eastern: 2,614 posts
- Odisha: 1,353 posts
- Punjab: 122 posts
- Rajasthan: 1,009 posts
- Tamil Nadu: 2,118 posts
- Telangana: 419 posts
- Uttarakhand: 452 posts
- Uttar Pradesh: 1,691 posts
- West Bengal: 1,762 posts
- Total: 23,757 posts
GDS Recruitment 2026: Which Circles Have The Most Vacancies?
The vacancy distribution varies considerably between postal circles. The North Eastern Circle has the largest number of posts with 2,614 vacancies, followed by Maharashtra with 2,431 posts.
Tamil Nadu accounts for 2,118 vacancies, while West Bengal has 1,762 posts and Uttar Pradesh has 1,691 vacancies.
At the other end of the list, Delhi has only 16 vacancies, making it the circle with the lowest number of posts in this recruitment drive.
Candidates should check the vacancy details applicable to their preferred circle before submitting their application.
ALSO READ: GATE 2027 Registration Delayed: Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon, Check Documents Required
India Post GDS 2026 Selection: Class 10 Marks To Decide Merit
The selection process is particularly important for candidates considering GDS recruitment because the notification specifies that shortlisted candidates will be identified through a system-generated merit list based on Class 10 marks.
Therefore, candidates should carefully enter their academic details while completing the application and ensure that the information provided matches their official records.
With the OTR process now open, candidates should complete their registration within the prescribed deadline and subsequently submit the application and fee within the specified window. The correction facility will be available on September 23 and 24, giving applicants a limited opportunity to rectify permitted details after the application window closes.
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI