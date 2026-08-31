India Post GDS 2026 Registration Begins Today: 23,757 Posts Open, Check Circle-Wise Vacancies

India Post GDS 2026: The Department of Posts has started the One-Time Registration (OTR) process for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 today, August 31, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 23,757 GDS vacancies across different postal circles.

The available positions include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts. Candidates interested in applying should first complete the OTR process within the prescribed timeline. The actual application submission and fee payment will begin from September 2.

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According to the recruitment notification, candidates will not have to appear for a separate written examination for shortlisting. Selection will be based on a system-generated merit list prepared using marks obtained in Class 10.

India Post GDS 2026 Registration: Check Important Dates

Candidates should carefully note the different deadlines because OTR and application submission have separate timelines.

OTR begins: August 31, 2026

Last date for OTR: September 19, 2026, up to 5 PM

Online application and fee payment: September 2 to September 21, 2026

Last date to submit application: September 21, 2026, up to 5 PM

Application correction window: September 23 to 24, 2026, up to 5 PM

Candidates are advised not to wait until the final hours to complete the process. As stated in the notification, applications or fee payments that remain incomplete after 5 PM on the relevant deadline will not be accepted.

India Post GDS 2026 Vacancy: Check Circle-Wise Posts

The total 23,757 GDS posts have been allocated among various postal circles. In some circles, the vacancies are further distributed according to local-language categories.

The circle-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Andhra Pradesh: 917 posts

Assam: 414 posts

Bihar: 1,098 posts

Chhattisgarh: 762 posts

Delhi: 16 posts

Gujarat: 499 posts

Haryana: 87 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 335 posts

Jammu & Kashmir: 340 posts

Jharkhand: 1,379 posts

Karnataka: 1,116 posts

Kerala: 1,373 posts

Madhya Pradesh: 1,450 posts

Maharashtra: 2,431 posts

North Eastern: 2,614 posts

Odisha: 1,353 posts

Punjab: 122 posts

Rajasthan: 1,009 posts

Tamil Nadu: 2,118 posts

Telangana: 419 posts

Uttarakhand: 452 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 1,691 posts

West Bengal: 1,762 posts

Total: 23,757 posts

GDS Recruitment 2026: Which Circles Have The Most Vacancies?

The vacancy distribution varies considerably between postal circles. The North Eastern Circle has the largest number of posts with 2,614 vacancies, followed by Maharashtra with 2,431 posts.

Tamil Nadu accounts for 2,118 vacancies, while West Bengal has 1,762 posts and Uttar Pradesh has 1,691 vacancies.

At the other end of the list, Delhi has only 16 vacancies, making it the circle with the lowest number of posts in this recruitment drive.

Candidates should check the vacancy details applicable to their preferred circle before submitting their application.

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India Post GDS 2026 Selection: Class 10 Marks To Decide Merit

The selection process is particularly important for candidates considering GDS recruitment because the notification specifies that shortlisted candidates will be identified through a system-generated merit list based on Class 10 marks.

Therefore, candidates should carefully enter their academic details while completing the application and ensure that the information provided matches their official records.

With the OTR process now open, candidates should complete their registration within the prescribed deadline and subsequently submit the application and fee within the specified window. The correction facility will be available on September 23 and 24, giving applicants a limited opportunity to rectify permitted details after the application window closes.

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