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English NewsNewsAkasa Air Extends Riyadh, Jeddah Flight Suspension; Indian Embassy Issues Safety Advisory

Akasa Air Extends Riyadh, Jeddah Flight Suspension; Indian Embassy Issues Safety Advisory

Akasa Air has extended Riyadh and Jeddah flight suspensions until October 27 amid security concerns, as India issues a safety advisory.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 06:46 PM (IST)

Akasa Air on Sunday extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 27, amid escalating security concerns in the Middle East, with the airline citing passenger and crew safety as its primary consideration.

In a post on X, the airline said the decision followed a careful assessment of the prevailing security situation and the associated risks to safe flight operations.

“[TravelUpdate]: October 18, 2026 | 16:00 IST In view of the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah upto and including October 27, 2026,” the airline said.

The carrier added that it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation in real time.

Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original source of payment within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Those who booked through travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” Akasa Air said.

The extension comes amid heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia following reported drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, prompting airlines to reassess their operations to and from the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Sunday urged Indian nationals residing in Saudi Arabia to follow revised emergency safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

The advisory instructed residents to remain indoors until the danger passes, maintain a safe distance from windows and glass structures, and avoid balconies, rooftops, large gatherings and hazardous areas.

Citizens were also advised against photographing or sharing information related to security incidents and were urged to follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities through official communication channels.

According to the guidelines, residents can dial 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province in case of emergencies, while 998 can be contacted in other parts of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Indian carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, had also suspended flights to several Saudi cities amid the evolving security situation.

The developments follow an October 10 attack at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport that killed an Indian national and injured several others, prompting Indian diplomatic officials to reiterate precautionary measures for citizens in the country

Published at : 18 Oct 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Asia Akasa Air Houthi Attacks Riyadh Crisis
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