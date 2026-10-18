Shots Fired At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai’s Juhu, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Firing incident reported near actor Tiger Shroff; driver injured.

Gangster Anil Pandit claimed responsibility for the Bishnoi group.

The gang threatened film industry members for not heeding warnings.

Three to four rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a ground in Mumbai, with a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him. According to Mumbai Police, several shots were fired at the vehicle from within the crowd. The actor was not hit by any bullets and is safe. His driver was reportedly injured in the incident. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post, though the claim has not been independently verified. Police are investigating the incident.

Gang Claims Responsibility

In a social media post, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility for the incident, on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The post said the actor had previously been contacted and warned, but had failed to heed the message.

The post also warned that others in the Mumbai film industry could be targeted if they did not listen to the group or worked with actor Salman Khan. It further threatened rival groups accused of using the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s name to gain attention.

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Police Investigation

Mumbai Police said the Juhu police station had received information about the firing. Officers confirmed that Shroff was safe and had not been injured by gunfire. His driver was injured in the incident.

According to preliminary information, three men arrived on a motorcycle and fired shots before fleeing the scene. Police visited the location, questioned several people and began examining the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Investigators are looking into all aspects of the case, including the identity of the suspects and the motive behind the shooting. No further details about the driver’s condition were immediately available.

The social media post’s claim of responsibility remains an allegation, and police have not publicly confirmed who carried out the firing. The investigation is continuing.

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