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English NewsCitiesSpeeding Car Rams Into MGNREGA Workers In Punjab’s Sangrur, 8 Killed; Probe Underway

Speeding Car Rams Into MGNREGA Workers In Punjab’s Sangrur, 8 Killed; Probe Underway

Eight MGNREGA workers were killed and several injured after a speeding car hit labourers working along the Lehragaga-Jakhal Road in Punjab’s Sangrur.

Written By : Sachin Kumar |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
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  • Congress leader mourned deaths, sought action and compensation.

At least eight MGNREGA workers were killed after a speeding car rammed into a group of labourers working along the Lehragaga-Jakhal Road in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Around 23 men and women were working on the road when the incident occurred. Several others sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Police reached the scene after receiving information about the accident and launched an investigation. 

Eight Killed

According to preliminary information, the labourers were working along the roadside when a speeding car lost control and struck them, killing eight people.

Around 23 workers, including men and women, were present at the site at the time of the accident. Several others were injured, with some reported to be in a serious condition.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Further details about their condition were not immediately available.

The incident triggered concern among local residents, who gathered at the site after the crash. Residents alerted the police, who arrived shortly afterwards and began relief and rescue operations with the help of locals.

Also Read: Kolkata Stampede Probe: 7 Accused Get 10-Day Police Custody, VIP Gates May Be Scrapped

Raja Warring Reacts

Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed sorrow over the incident in Lehragaga, describing it as heartbreaking.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Lehragaga, where a speeding car ran over MGNREGA workers, killing eight people and injuring several others. This is heart-wrenching,” he said.

Warring said the victims were among the poorest sections of society and were working hard to earn a livelihood.

He urged the administration to ensure that the injured received immediate medical attention and called for stringent action against those responsible for the accident.

Police Probe

Police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary reports indicate that the car struck the workers while they were engaged in roadside work.

The authorities are expected to establish how the vehicle lost control and determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

Warring also called on the administration to provide adequate compensation to the families of those killed.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks faced by labourers working on or alongside busy roads, where speeding vehicles can pose a serious threat to their safety.

Also Read: ‘Man Named Gyanesh Kumar Cannot Sleep At Night’: Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At CEC In Goa

Published at : 18 Oct 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News Punjab Road Accident Sangrur Accident
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