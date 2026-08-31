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English NewsEducationGATE 2027 Registration Delayed: Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon, Check Documents Required

GATE 2027 Registration Delayed: Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon, Check Documents Required

GATE 2027 registration has been delayed from August 27. Check revised dates, DigiLocker requirements and documents candidates need before applying.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

GATE 2027 Registration: Candidates waiting to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 may have to wait a little longer as the registration schedule has been postponed. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which is organising GATE 2027, is expected to announce the revised registration dates soon. The application process was earlier scheduled to begin on August 27. However, the exam authority has deferred the opening of registration and said that fresh dates will be announced soon. Once the process begins, candidates will be able to access the application link through the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. 

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should use this time to prepare the required information and documents so they can complete the application without facing last-minute problems. 

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GATE 2027 Registration: DigiLocker Is Mandatory For Indian Candidates 

One of the key requirements for GATE 2027 registration is the use of DigiLocker. According to the examination authority, registration through DigiLocker will be mandatory for all Indian nationals appearing for GATE 2027. 

The registration system will fetch important candidate information from DigiLocker to simplify the application process. The details that may be retrieved include the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, profile photograph, address, and verified ID card number. 

Candidates should therefore ensure that their relevant information is available and updated in DigiLocker before registration begins. Completing this preparation in advance can help reduce the possibility of delays when the application window opens. 

GATE 2027: Documents Candidates Need To Keep Ready 

Applicants are advised to arrange all necessary documents before the registration process starts. Having the required files prepared in the prescribed format can help candidates avoid errors while submitting the application form. 

The documents required, wherever applicable, include: 

  • Candidate's photograph as per the prescribed specifications 
  • Candidate's signature 
  • Scanned copy of a valid photo identity document 
  • Scanned copy of the SC/ST Category certificate, if applicable, in PDF format 
  • Scanned copy of the UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format 
  • Scanned copy of the Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format 

Candidates should carefully check the prescribed specifications before uploading any document to the application portal. 

GATE 2027 Application: Live Photo To Be Captured During Registration 

Applicants should also be prepared for the live photograph requirement during the GATE 2027 registration process. The candidate's live photo will be captured while completing registration. 

For this reason, candidates are advised to use either a computer equipped with a webcam or a mobile phone with a 5-megapixel camera while applying. 

Another important requirement concerns the photo identity document submitted during registration. Candidates must carry the original version of the same government-issued photo ID when they appear for the GATE 2027 examination. 

Therefore, applicants should ensure that the identity document used during the application remains available in its original form for the examination day. 

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Forms Committee To Probe Jaipur Centre Power Failure, Re-Exam On September 5

GATE Score 2027: Admission And PSU Recruitment 

GATE scores are used for opportunities beyond the examination itself. Candidates who qualify can use their GATE scores to seek admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes offered by institutions supported by the Ministry of Education. 

In addition to academic admissions, GATE scores are also considered by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment, according to the official information. 

With the revised registration dates yet to be announced, candidates should regularly check the official GATE 2027 website for the application schedule and further instructions. Keeping DigiLocker details and the required documents ready in advance can help applicants complete the registration process smoothly once the application window opens.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News GATE 2027 GATE 2027 Registration GATE Score 2027 GATE Admission 2027 GATE 2027 Application
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