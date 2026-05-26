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HomeEducationHTET 2026 Exam Dates Announced: Haryana TET To Be Conducted On June 13 And 14, Check Details Here

HTET 2026 Exam Dates Announced: Haryana TET To Be Conducted On June 13 And 14, Check Details Here

BSEH has announced HTET 2026 exam dates. Haryana TET will be conducted on June 13 and 14 in two shifts. Admit card link soon.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially released the schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. According to the latest notification, the state-level teacher eligibility examination will take place on June 13 and 14, 2026, at multiple examination centres across Haryana. 

The examination will be organised in two shifts on both days. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to stay updated with the official website for detailed information regarding admit cards, reporting time and examination centre instructions. 

HTET is one of the most important eligibility examinations for candidates seeking teaching jobs in Haryana government schools. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the test to qualify for various teaching posts in the state education system. 

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HTET Conducted For Three Teaching Levels 

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for three categories of teaching positions. Level 1 is meant for candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 as Primary Teachers (PRT). Level 2 is designed for candidates aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8 as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), while Level 3 is for aspirants applying for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions in senior secondary classes. 

Candidates who successfully clear the examination become eligible to apply for teaching vacancies in Haryana government schools according to the recruitment guidelines issued by the state authorities. 

Examination To Be Held In Offline Mode 

As per the notification issued by BSEH, HTET 2026 will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets. The examination will consist of multiple-choice questions covering different subjects and aptitude areas. 

The question paper will include topics such as child development and pedagogy, language proficiency, reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and subject-specific sections based on the level selected by the candidate. 

Applicants have been advised to prepare carefully and follow all examination guidelines issued by the board to avoid any inconvenience on the exam day. 

Admit Cards Expected Soon On Official Website 

The board is expected to release HTET 2026 admit cards shortly through the official HTET portal. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by entering their login credentials once the link becomes active. 

Candidates should carefully verify details such as exam date, shift timing, reporting schedule, and examination centre mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination. 

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The Board of School Education Haryana has also advised applicants to regularly visit the official BSEH and HTET websites for the latest announcements, examination instructions, and other important updates related to HTET 2026. 

With teaching recruitment remaining highly competitive in Haryana, the HTET examination continues to attract a large number of candidates every year looking to secure government teaching opportunities.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News BSEH HTET 2026 Exam HTET 2026 HTET 2026 Exam Dates Haryana TET Haryana TET Exam 2026
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