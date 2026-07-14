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English NewsEducationICSI CSEET June 2026 Result Tomorrow: Check Direct Link, Time And How To Download Scorecard

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result Tomorrow: Check Direct Link, Time And How To Download Scorecard

ICSI will declare the CSEET June 2026 result on July 15 at 2 PM. Check the official website, result time, scorecard details and download steps.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CSEET June 2026 results on July 15 at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be able to check their results on the official website, icsi.edu. 

Along with the result, the institute will also publish the subject-wise marks obtained by each candidate. The ICSI CSEET June 2026 examination was conducted from June 1 to June 4, 2026. 

The institute has also informed candidates that the e-Result-cum-Marks Statement will be made available on its official website immediately after the results are announced. Candidates can download the document online for their records. 

ALSO READ: CBSE New Rule: Class 9 And 10 Students Must Pass Third Language Assessment To Get Class 10 Pass Certificate

ICSI CSEET June 2026: How To Check  

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website. 

Step 2: Go to the 'Students' section and select 'Examination/CSEET'. 

Step 3: Click on the 'CSEET June 2026 Result' link. 

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format). 

Step 5: Submit the details to view your result, then download and save the scorecard for future reference. 

ALSO READ: At 45, She Earned An IIT Degree With Her 21-Year-Old Son: Jigisha Tailor's Inspiring Success Story

ICSI CSEET June 2026: Verification Of Marks 

Candidates who are not satisfied with their CSEET July 2026 results can apply for verification of marks in one or more subjects within 21 days of the result declaration. 

To request verification, candidates need to log in to the SMASH portal and submit their application by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 250 per subject. 

According to the official notification, the online window for applying for verification of marks will remain open from July 16 to August 5, 2026. 

Candidates should also note that the Institute will not issue a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. The online result will serve as the official record. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
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Education News ICSI CSEET June 2026
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