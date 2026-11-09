Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CISCE will soon release ICSE, ISC 2027 exam timetable.

Timetable available on cisce.org, guiding effective student preparation.

ISC English and Modern English will share common question paper.

Date sheet details subjects, timings, duration, and exam guidelines.

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to release the timetable for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations 2027 soon. Students will be able to access the official examination schedule through the council's website at cisce.org.

The date sheet will help students organise their preparation according to subject-wise examination dates and the time available between consecutive papers. Once the timetable is published, candidates can use it to prepare revision schedules and plan their studies more effectively.

Last year, CISCE announced the Class 10 and Class 12 examination timetables on November 13. The ICSE examinations for the previous academic cycle were conducted in pen-and-paper mode from February 17 to March 30, 2026. The ISC Class 12 examinations took place from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cisce.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Examination' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link.

Step 4: Select the relevant examination schedule.

Step 5: Download the PDF file.

Step 6: Check the subject-wise dates, examination timings, and other instructions mentioned in the document.

NOTE: Students should carefully review the downloaded timetable and keep a copy for future reference.

CISCE Clarifies ISC Modern English Question Paper Format

CISCE has issued an important clarification regarding the question paper format for ISC Modern English (Language). According to the council's official circular, English Paper 1 (Language) and Modern English (Language) will have a common question paper.

The board has confirmed that the language syllabus for both subjects is identical. Consequently, the same question paper will be used for English (801) and Modern English (891).

Students appearing for either of these subjects should follow the syllabi prescribed in the Regulations and Syllabuses for ISC Year 2027 Examination. The council has advised candidates to prepare according to the respective prescribed syllabus.

CISCE has also confirmed that both language papers will be conducted on the same date. Candidates registered for English (801) or Modern English (891) will appear for their examination at the same scheduled date and time.

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: What Details Will The PDF Include?

The CISCE timetable will provide students with essential information about their upcoming board examinations. Candidates can refer to the document to check when each subject's paper is scheduled and how much time will be available to complete it.

The date sheet is expected to contain the following details:

Subject names: List of subjects included in the ICSE and ISC examinations.

Examination day: Day of the week on which each paper will be conducted.

Examination date: Scheduled date for individual subject papers.

Exam timings: Reporting and examination timings, wherever specified.

Paper duration: Time allotted to complete each examination.

Exam day guidelines: Instructions that candidates must follow during the examinations.

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2027: Why Is The Date Sheet Important?

The release of the examination timetable is an important step for Class 10 and Class 12 students preparing for their board examinations. It allows candidates to distribute their revision time across subjects and identify the gaps between individual papers.

Students can use the subject-wise schedule to prioritise topics, plan practice sessions, and complete their revision before the respective examination dates.

Candidates should regularly visit the official CISCE website, cisce.org, for the announcement of the ICSE and ISC 2027 date sheets. They should rely on the timetable published by the council for confirmed examination dates and instructions.

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