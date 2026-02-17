ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Starts Today For 2.6 Lakh Students, Check Exam Day Instructions

ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has started the ICSE Class 10 board examinations today, February 17, 2026. The examination season begins with the English paper, which is scheduled to be conducted from 11 am.

Students appearing for the exam have been instructed to strictly follow the board’s rules and reach their examination centres well in advance. CISCE has emphasised that candidates must report at least 45 minutes before the exam begins, carry their admit cards, and maintain proper discipline throughout the process.

As per board norms, students are required to wear their prescribed school uniform along with their identity cards on exam day. Any deviation from the dress code or rules may lead to denial of entry.

ICSE 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Dos and Don’ts

To help candidates avoid last-minute confusion, the board has outlined important instructions that must be followed carefully.

Dos:

Reach the allotted examination centre at least 40–45 minutes before the scheduled time.

Carry a hard copy of the CISCE-issued admit card; entry without it will not be permitted.

Bring only permitted items such as the admit card, basic stationery, and a transparent water bottle.

After receiving the question paper, read it carefully and immediately clarify any doubts with the invigilator.

Don’ts:

Students arriving even five minutes late will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Carrying electronic devices or unauthorised chits can lead to strict disciplinary action.

Wearing casual or informal clothes is not allowed; only the school uniform must be worn.

Candidates cannot leave the examination hall before the paper officially ends.

Last-Minute Exam Strategy to Boost Performance

Students can improve their performance by following a calm and organised approach during the exam. Experts suggest quickly scanning the entire paper in the first 10 minutes and marking easy questions first to build confidence. Begin with sections you are fully prepared for and write answers in a clear, point-wise format, underlining important keywords.

If stuck on a question, move ahead and return later, keeping at least 15 minutes for revision. Carefully check calculations, roll number, and question numbering before submission. Managing time wisely, especially for high-mark questions, can make a big difference.

Students should also keep rough work neat, read instructions for each section carefully, and focus on accuracy rather than speed. Using diagrams or flowcharts where relevant can make answers clearer. Staying hydrated and taking deep breaths during the exam can help maintain focus and reduce stress.

