BSEB 10th Exam 2026: Over 15L Students To Write Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines, Last Minute Prep Tips

BSEB 10th Exam 2026: Over 15L Students To Write Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines, Last Minute Prep Tips

BSEB Class 10 exams begin today with 15 lakh students. Board enforces strict rules and two-shift schedule statewide.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

BSEB 10th Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the Matric (Class 10) examination for the 2025–26 academic session today, February 17, 2026. The exams will continue across the state until February 25 in two shifts. 

This year, around 15.12 lakh students will take the exam at 1,699 centres. According to official data, of the total 15,12,687 candidates, 7,85,722 are girls and 7,26,961 are boys. 

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor has directed all district administrations and police officials to maintain strict vigilance at every centre. He has also instructed authorities to ensure the exams are conducted peacefully and without any disruption. In Patna alone, more than 71,022 students will appear at 70 examination centres. 

BSEB 10th Exam 2026: Exam Schedule and Shift Timings 

The examination will be conducted in two daily shifts with strict entry rules. 

First Shift: 

The first sitting will begin at 9:30 AM. Students must report by 8:30 AM. Entry gates will remain open only from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM and will be closed thereafter. A total of 7,58,633 candidates will appear in this shift, including 3,93,890 girls and 3,64,743 boys. 

Second Shift: 

The second sitting will run from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates must report by 1:00 PM. Gates will remain open from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM only and will close after that. About 7,54,054 students will appear in this shift, including 3,91,836 girls and 3,62,218 boys. 

BSEB 10th Exam 2026: Zero Tolerance for Unfair Practices 

The Board has announced a strict zero-tolerance policy against any attempt to disrupt the fairness of the examination. Any forced or illegal entry into exam centres will be treated as indiscipline. Such candidates may be debarred from the Board for two years, and an FIR may be lodged. Officials found assisting in any wrongdoing will face suspension and legal action. 

BSEB 10th Exam 2026: Items Allowed Inside the Exam Hall 

Candidates are not permitted to carry any unauthorised papers, devices, or gadgets. Each student has been assigned a unique ID printed on the admit card. Allowed items include: 

  • Valid admit card issued by the Board 
  • Pen, pencil and basic stationery 
  • Instrument box 

BSEB 10th Exam 2026: Footwear Rule 

As per last year’s guideline, students are not allowed to wear shoes and socks. However, limited relaxation may be granted depending on weather conditions. 

BSEB 10th Exam 2026: If Admit Card Is Forgotten or Lost 

Students who forget or lose their admit card may be given provisional permission to write the exam. Their identity will be verified using the photograph available on the attendance sheet and roll records. 

BSEB 10th Exam 2026: Special Provisions for Divyang Candidates 

Divyang (differently abled) students will be provided with a scribe if required. They will also receive an additional 20 minutes per hour as compensatory time. 

Also read

Published at : 17 Feb 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Education News BSEB 10th Exam 2026 Bihar Board Exam 2026 Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2026
