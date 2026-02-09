Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 1672 Teacher Posts, Know Eligibility And Application Process Here

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 1672 Teacher Posts, Know Eligibility And Application Process Here

HPSC releases recruitment notification for 1,672 PGT Computer Science posts; applications open till March 9, 2026.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

Haryana PGT Recruitment 2026: Young aspirants preparing for government teaching jobs have a major opportunity from Haryana. The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Computer Science. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,672 vacancies will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official HPSC website hpsc.gov.in till 5 pm on March 9, 2026.  

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details 

The recruitment is exclusively for the Computer Science subject. Out of the total posts, 1,594 vacancies are allocated for the Haryana cadre, while 278 posts are reserved for the Mewat cadre.  

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

To apply for the PGT Computer Science posts, candidates must hold a postgraduate degree or an engineering qualification in Computer Science or a related discipline. Eligible qualifications include MSc in Computer Science, three-year MCA, or BE/BTech in Computer Science, Information Technology, or Computer Engineering. Applicants must have secured at least 55 per cent marks, while candidates belonging to SC and persons with disabilities are given a 5 per cent relaxation. 

In addition, candidates must have cleared HTET or STET. It is also mandatory for applicants to have studied Hindi or Sanskrit at the Class 10 level, or Hindi as a subject in higher education.  

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: Age Limit 

The minimum age to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 42 years. Reserved category candidates, including SC, BC, persons with disabilities and ex-servicemen, will receive age relaxation as per government norms.  

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: Application Fee 

The application fee varies by category. Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 1,000. Applicants belonging to SC, BC, PwD and ex-servicemen categories need to pay Rs 250. However, PwD candidates from Haryana are exempted from paying any application fee. 

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: How to Apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Complete the registration process if you are applying for the first time. 

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and password. 

Step 4: Fill in the application form with the required details. 

Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee online. 

Step 6: Submit the application form and keep a copy for future reference. 

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: Selection Process 

The selection process will be conducted in three stages. The first stage is a screening test comprising 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 100 marks. Negative marking will apply, with 0.25 marks deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates must score at least 25 per cent marks to qualify. 

Those who clear the screening test will appear for the Subject Knowledge Test, which will carry 150 marks and have a duration of three hours. Questions will be based on computer science, programming, and related topics. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview, which will carry a 12.5 per cent weightage. The final merit list will be prepared based on performance across all stages.  

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026: Salary Details 

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100, along with other allowances and benefits as per government rules. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News HPSC PGT Recruitment 2026 Haryana Teacher Vacancy Recruitment News
