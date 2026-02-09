Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Registrations Begins At neet.nta.nic.in, Apply Now

NEET UG 2026 Registrations Begins At neet.nta.nic.in, Apply Now

NEET UG 2026 registration begins as NTA announces new security measures, fees, exam schedule, application steps and language options.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 on February 8. Eligible candidates can now complete their registration through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. 

This year, the NTA has rolled out several new measures for the NEET UG examination, including Aadhaar-based eKYC verification, a live photograph during registration, and other updated checks. As in previous years, the entrance test will be held on the first Sunday of May, May 3 in a single session from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

According to the agency, these changes aim to prevent impersonation, avoid multiple registrations, and improve the overall credibility and security of the national-level medical entrance exam.  

NEET UG 2026: Application Fees 

The application fee for NEET UG 2026 differs according to the candidate’s category. General category applicants are required to pay Rs 1,700, while the fee for General-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates is Rs 1,600. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Third Gender categories need to pay Rs 1,000. For applicants applying from outside India, the fee is Rs 9,500. 

Candidates are advised to complete the payment within the prescribed deadline, as the application will be considered valid only after the fee has been successfully paid.  

NEET UG 2026: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Register by entering basic personal details such as date of birth, gender, nationality, and valid identity proof. 

Step 3: Enter your academic information as mentioned in your Class 10 and Class 12 certificates. 

Step 4: Choose your preferred examination city and select the language of the question paper. 

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature and other required documents in the prescribed format. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee using the available online payment options. 

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. 

NEET UG 2026: Exam City And Medium Selection 

For NEET UG 2026, the exam city allotted to a candidate will be based on the current and permanent address details entered in the application form. 

The examination will be held in 13 languages Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Farsi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu allowing candidates to choose a language they are most comfortable with. 

The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET examination once every year for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India. NEET UG scores are accepted for entry into programmes such as MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BVSc & AH, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Registrations
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
Education
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students’ Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
Cities
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
UP Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Rams Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Several Injured
World
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Japan Election: Sanae Takaichi Secures Resounding Win, PM Modi Sends Congratulations
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS UPDATE: Lok Sabha Disrupted Again as Opposition Protest Forces Adjournment Till Noon
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha Sails to Northeast as PM Interacts with Students in Guwahati
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha in Gujarat Highlights Tribal Wisdom, Dreams, and Exam Life
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Pariksha Pe Charcha Reaches Raipur as PM Engages Students on Exams, Sports, Travel
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Pariksha Pe Charcha Goes Local as PM Interacts with Students Across India in Special Edition
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget