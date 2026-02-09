NEET UG 2026 Registrations Begins At neet.nta.nic.in, Apply Now

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 on February 8. Eligible candidates can now complete their registration through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the NTA has rolled out several new measures for the NEET UG examination, including Aadhaar-based eKYC verification, a live photograph during registration, and other updated checks. As in previous years, the entrance test will be held on the first Sunday of May, May 3 in a single session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to the agency, these changes aim to prevent impersonation, avoid multiple registrations, and improve the overall credibility and security of the national-level medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2026: Application Fees

The application fee for NEET UG 2026 differs according to the candidate’s category. General category applicants are required to pay Rs 1,700, while the fee for General-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates is Rs 1,600. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and Third Gender categories need to pay Rs 1,000. For applicants applying from outside India, the fee is Rs 9,500.

Candidates are advised to complete the payment within the prescribed deadline, as the application will be considered valid only after the fee has been successfully paid.

NEET UG 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by entering basic personal details such as date of birth, gender, nationality, and valid identity proof.

Step 3: Enter your academic information as mentioned in your Class 10 and Class 12 certificates.

Step 4: Choose your preferred examination city and select the language of the question paper.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature and other required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2026: Exam City And Medium Selection

For NEET UG 2026, the exam city allotted to a candidate will be based on the current and permanent address details entered in the application form.

The examination will be held in 13 languages Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Farsi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu allowing candidates to choose a language they are most comfortable with.

The National Testing Agency conducts the NEET examination once every year for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India. NEET UG scores are accepted for entry into programmes such as MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, BVSc & AH, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS.

