Vidyakul, an education technology platform focused on state-board students, has secured ₹10 crore in debt financing from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation to expand its learning programmes and academic support services across India.

According to the company, 99.8% of its Bihar Class 12 students who appeared for the 2026 board examinations passed, compared with the state's overall pass rate of 85%. It also reported that 70% of its students secured first division.

Founded in 2018, the edtech platform provides online courses, live and recorded classes, and academic assistance primarily for Hindi-medium students. Its courses currently cater to state-board students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Enrolments and Student Reach

The company reported that more than 1.17 lakh students enrolled in its paid programmes during the 2025-26 academic year. Its YouTube channels have collectively crossed 15 million subscribers, while more than 11 lakh students access its free educational content annually.

The learning platform provides educational resources and academic support to students preparing for state-board examinations, with a focus on learners from smaller towns and rural areas.

Funding to Support Courses and AI-Based Learning Tools

The ₹10 crore financing will support the expansion of Vidyakul's academic offerings for students in Classes 9 to 12. According to the company, the plans include additional courses, assessments and personalised learning support, along with an expansion into more parts of India.

Another focus area will be the development of AI-powered tools to help students get answers to academic questions and access personalised assistance in Hindi.

Vidyakul said its existing AI-based systems resolve approximately 1.2 million student questions every month. The company also plans to develop learning and career pathways for students after completing Class 12.

Founder Highlights Access to Quality Teaching

Tarun Saini, Founder and CEO of Vidyakul, said the platform was established to help students from smaller towns and villages access quality teaching and academic support.

“I’ve seen what one good teacher can do for a child in a small town. Every year, students from villages in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh achieve results their families once thought were out of reach. That is why Vidyakul exists. With the Dell Foundation’s support, we can reach more of these students and do even more for each one.”

Samar Bajaj, Head of Education at the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, said access to affordable learning could help students pursue higher education and career opportunities.

"Strong Class 12 results can open doors to higher education and meaningful careers. Vidyakul is showing how affordable, high-quality learning can reach state-board students in their own language and at home. We are excited to support its expansion so more students can access the teaching and academic support they need."

Focus on State-Board Education

Founded by Tarun Saini and Raman Garg, the Gurugram-headquartered company offers live and recorded courses for students following the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat state-board curricula. Its primary focus is on learners from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and rural areas, with educational resources available in regional languages.

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation works across education, healthcare and economic mobility through philanthropic initiatives. Michael and Susan Dell have committed more than $10 billion towards programmes aimed at improving opportunities for individuals and communities. The latest funding will support the edtech company's plans to expand its courses, technology and academic support services for state-board students.

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