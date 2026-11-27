CAT 2026: With the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 scheduled for November 29, candidates have entered the final phase of preparation. However, knowing the concepts and practising mock tests may not be enough to perform well. How candidates manage their time, choose questions, and handle pressure during the examination can also influence their performance.

CAT tests more than subject knowledge. Candidates must make quick decisions, avoid unnecessary calculations, and know when to move on from a difficult question. Spending too much time on a single problem or rushing through instructions can affect their overall attempt.

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Here are eight common mistakes candidates should avoid while appearing for CAT 2026.

Starting Without Reviewing The Questions

Attempting questions in the order they appear can cost candidates' valuable time. The difficulty level of questions is not necessarily arranged from easy to difficult.

Candidates should quickly go through the section before beginning and identify questions they can solve confidently. Starting with these questions can help them use the available time more effectively.

Overlooking Important Details In Questions

Missing a single word or condition can lead to an incorrect answer. Candidates should read every question carefully, particularly words such as NOT, EXCEPT and LEAST. Checking the units and the exact information being asked is equally important.

In Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), overlooking one condition can affect several questions in a set. Similarly, candidates attempting Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) should distinguish between questions asking for direct information and those requiring an inference.

Managing All Three Sections With The Same Time Strategy

CAT 2026 has a total examination duration of 120 minutes, divided into three sections with separate time limits of 40 minutes each.

Candidates cannot carry unused time from one section to another or return to a section after its allotted time ends. They must therefore plan their attempts separately for VARC, DILR, and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Spending Too Much Time On A Difficult Question

Getting stuck on one question can reduce the time available for other problems. If a question remains unsolved after a couple of minutes, candidates should consider moving ahead and returning to it if time permits.

Easy and difficult questions carry the same three marks. Therefore, spending several minutes on a challenging problem does not provide any additional advantage.

Ignoring The On-Screen Timer

Candidates should keep track of the remaining time in each section to avoid spending too long on particular questions.

Checking the timer at regular intervals can help them decide when to move forward or review unanswered questions. However, repeatedly looking at the clock can interrupt concentration, so candidates should maintain a balance.

Leaving Verbal Ability Questions Until The End

Candidates who spend most of their VARC time on Reading Comprehension passages may struggle to complete the Verbal Ability questions.

Para jumbles, para summaries, and odd-one-out questions also require sufficient attention. Candidates should identify these questions while reviewing the section and reserve time for them.

Several VARC questions are of the Type In The Answer (TITA) format, which do not carry negative marking for incorrect responses.

Continuing With A DILR Set Without Making Progress

A difficult Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning set can consume a significant portion of the available time. Candidates should avoid repeatedly attempting a set when they cannot understand its conditions or establish a workable arrangement.

Moving to another set may be a better option. An incorrect interpretation can also affect multiple questions linked to the same DILR set.

Using Lengthy Calculations For Every QA Question

Candidates do not need to solve every Quantitative Ability multiple-choice question through lengthy calculations. Depending on the problem, techniques such as approximation, back-substitution, and eliminating incorrect options can save time.

Calculation-heavy questions can be marked for review and attempted later. However, these techniques apply to questions with answer choices. TITA questions require candidates to enter their answers directly.

CAT 2026: Exam Date And Important Instructions

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will conduct CAT 2026 on November 29. The computer-based examination will take place in three shifts across 170 cities in India.

The two-hour test will cover three sections: VARC, DILR, and QA. Candidates must follow the examination guidelines and carry the required documents to their allotted centres.

Documents To Carry:

A printed copy of the CAT 2026 admit card on A4-size paper.

A recent passport-size photograph, preferably the same one uploaded with the application form.

An original and valid photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card or Voter ID.

Candidates should check that their photograph and signature are clearly visible on the admit card. The hall ticket will be valid only for the examination date and shift allotted to them.

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Items Not Allowed Inside The Examination Centre:

Mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Calculators and smartwatches.

Stationery items.

Thick-soled shoes.

Clothes with large buttons.

Jewellery and other metal accessories.

Candidates should also check their examination centre's location in advance and plan their journey accordingly. Allowing extra travel time can help avoid delays caused by traffic.

Before leaving for the centre, candidates should read the instructions printed on their admit cards and follow the examination guidelines issued by IIM Indore.

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