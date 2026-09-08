Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government was focusing on providing quality and technical education to students to equip them with skills in line with present-day requirements.

Presiding over a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee here Saini said the government has approved the purchase of 5 lakh data SIM cards for students.

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The BJP government had earlier provided 5 lakh free tablets to government school students of Classes 10 to 12 under the e-learning – Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules Scheme.

The meeting also approved the procurement of 220-volt tubular-type lead-acid batteries for the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. The procurement includes five types of batteries, including those with capacities of 100 Ah, 120 Ah and 200 Ah, according to an official statement.

The committee approved the operation of the Assandh Sugar Mill, run by HAFED, for one year at a cost of Rs 11.90 crore, including annual overhauling, repair, maintenance and material costs.

It also approved 59 Advanced Life Support ambulances under the National Health Mission to provide better healthcare services to citizens.

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The meeting approved service-related works worth more than Rs 90 crore, the statement said.

Haryana Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Cooperation and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta and several senior officers were also present.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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