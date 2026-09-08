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English NewsEducationRRB Group D Answer Key 2026 OUT: Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections Before Deadline

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 OUT: Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections Before Deadline

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 is out for CEN 09/2025. Check your response sheet and question paper, calculate scores and raise objections by September 15.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 12:21 PM (IST)

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the provisional answer key for candidates who appeared for the Level-1 recruitment examination under CEN 09/2025. Aspirants can now access the answer key through the respective regional websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards. 

Along with the provisional answer key, RRB has also made available the recorded responses and question papers of candidates. These documents can help aspirants review their performance and estimate their probable scores before the final results are announced. 

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Candidates should note that the answer key released by RRB is provisional. Those who find an answer incorrectly can submit a challenge through their respective regional RRB portal. The objection facility will remain available until September 15, 2026. 

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Objection Fee Details 

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key will have to pay an objection fee of Rs 50 for each challenge. 

The fee will be refunded to the concerned candidate if the objection raised is found to be valid. Therefore, candidates should carefully compare the provisional answer key with their recorded responses and question paper before submitting a challenge. 

The objection process must be completed within the specified timeline. Candidates should not wait until the final day to submit their challenges to avoid missing the deadline. 

RRB Group D Answer Key: How To Raise Objections 

Step 1: Visit the respective regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled "CEN 09/2025 Answer Key, Response, Raising Objections." 

Step 3: Enter the required login details, including the registration number and password. 

Step 4: Select the question and the corresponding answer key against which the objection is being submitted. 

Step 5: Enter the details requested on the screen and pay the applicable objection fee. 

Step 6: Review the submitted challenge and click on the option to submit the objection. 

NOTE: Candidates should ensure that all challenges are submitted correctly before the objection window closes. 

RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Check Deadline 

The objection facility for the provisional RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 will remain open until September 15. 

Candidates must complete the challenge process within the prescribed deadline. According to the information provided, objections submitted after the objection window closes will not be entertained under any circumstances. 

Aspirants should therefore check their responses and answer key carefully and submit challenges, wherever required, before the deadline. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Registration Ends Today, Result To Be Out September 11

When Was RRB Group D Exam 2026 Conducted? 

The RRB Group D examination for the recruitment process under CEN 09/2025 was conducted between August 3 and August 25, 2026. 

Candidates who appeared in the examination can now use the released question papers, recorded responses and provisional answer key to assess their performance and calculate their estimated scores.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 RRB Recruitment 2026 RRB Answer Key 2026
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