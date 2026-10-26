Guwahati Hotel Shooting: 5 Dead, Several Injured; Police Launch Hunt For Suspects

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five people died in Guwahati hotel shooting incident.

Police confirmed four bodies, initiated perpetrator search.

A fifth victim succumbed at hospital; manhunt continues.

At least five people have died after a shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday, with several others reportedly injured. The incident took place opposite Bora Service, around two kilometres from the Assam Police headquarters. Police have launched an operation to apprehend those responsible.

Guwahati, Assam: Five people have died and one remains in critical condition after six people were shot in a firing incident near Bora Service on GS Road. The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital. — IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2026

Bodies Recovered

Five people have died and one person remains in critical condition. The injured person is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident, officials said.

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Search Operation Underway

The police commissioner said an operation had been launched to apprehend the perpetrators but did not share further details about the incident.

Sources said several injured people had been taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. One more person subsequently succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

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