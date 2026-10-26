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English NewsCitiesGuwahati Hotel Shooting: 5 Dead, Several Injured; Police Launch Hunt For Suspects

Guwahati Hotel Shooting: 5 Dead, Several Injured; Police Launch Hunt For Suspects

At least five people were killed and several injured in a firing at a Guwahati hotel. Police have launched a search for the accused.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 12:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five people died in Guwahati hotel shooting incident.
  • Police confirmed four bodies, initiated perpetrator search.
  • A fifth victim succumbed at hospital; manhunt continues.

At least five people have died after a shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday, with several others reportedly injured. The incident took place opposite Bora Service, around two kilometres from the Assam Police headquarters. Police have launched an operation to apprehend those responsible.

Bodies Recovered

Five people have died and one person remains in critical condition. The injured person is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident, officials said.

Also Read: Macron Vows ‘Strong Measures’ As France Braces for Fresh Protests On Halloween

Search Operation Underway

The police commissioner said an operation had been launched to apprehend the perpetrators but did not share further details about the incident.

Sources said several injured people had been taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. One more person subsequently succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Also Read: Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Coast On October 28, Odisha Braces For Heavy Rain

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam News Guwahati Firing Hotel Shooting
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