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English NewsEducationDelhi Govt Schools To Get Medical Rooms, First-Aid Facilities And Dedicated Health Workers

Delhi Govt Schools To Get Medical Rooms, First-Aid Facilities And Dedicated Health Workers

Delhi plans medical rooms in 1,086 government schools, with first aid, trained health workers and private spaces for girls' menstrual health needs.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 11:23 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will set up first-aid medical facilities in all 1,086 government schools under the Directorate of Education at an estimated annual cost of Rs 48.87 crore, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Sunday.

The proposed facilities will provide first aid to students during school hours, with a trained health worker, such as an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) or a multipurpose health worker, to be deployed at each school, according to an official statement.

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The medical rooms will provide basic care, including wound dressing, administration of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and supervised temporary rest. They will not offer diagnostic services or prescribe medicines, the statement said.

The initiative aims to address situations involving minor injuries, sudden illness, fatigue, dizziness and other temporary discomforts among students during school hours.

The rollout will be implemented in phases, beginning with schools that have separate rooms for the facilities, followed by those where alternative rooms or porta cabins will be set up, it said.

The facilities will also provide a private space for girl students to address menstrual health needs, according to the statement.

The proposal is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisages safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments.

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"Every child in our government schools deserves a safe and caring environment. When a student falls sick or gets hurt during school hours, parents and teachers should have peace of mind knowing that immediate first aid and proper care are readily available right inside the school campus," Sood said.

He said the initiative would ensure access to immediate basic medical assistance for students within school premises.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Ashish Sood Delhi Govt Schools Delhi Govt Schools Medical Room Delhi Schools First-Aid Facilities
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