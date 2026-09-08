NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Registration Ends Today, Result To Be Out September 11

NEET UG Counselling 2026: Medical aspirants seeking admission through the national counselling process have only today to complete their registration for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2026. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to close the Round 2 registration window today. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can complete the registration process through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

This round also brings an addition of 659 seats across MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes, giving candidates more options during the admission process.

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Candidates who secure a seat in Round 2 will have the opportunity to seek an upgrade in Round 3. However, those allotted seats must report physically to the respective colleges as part of the admission process.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Check Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the complete Round 2 schedule:

Registration and fee payment: September 3 to 8

Choice filling and locking: September 3 to 9

Seat allotment processing: September 9 to 10

Round 2 seat allotment result: September 11

Reporting at allotted college: September 12 to 18

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 11, followed by physical reporting at the allotted college from September 12 to September 18.

In the first round of MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026, more than 29,000 seats were allotted to candidates.

State-Wise NEET UG Counselling 2026 For 85% State Quota Seats

Alongside the MCC counselling process, state-level counselling will be conducted for admission against 85% of state quota seats in government medical and dental colleges.

The state counselling process will also cover specified shares of seats in private and minority medical colleges in the respective states.

UP NEET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Reporting Deadline

The Round 1 seat allotment result for UP NEET counselling 2026 has been made available on the official website, dgme.up.gov.in.

Candidates who received seats in the first round are required to report to their allotted colleges and complete the admission process by September 14.

Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Schedule Awaited

Candidates participating in Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2026 can check the final Round 1 allotment results for MBBS seats under the competent authority quota through the official website, drntr.uhsap.in.

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) is expected to release the schedule for Round 2 of AP NEET counselling 2026 soon.

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Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration Begins

The Round 2 registration process for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2026 has also commenced.

Candidates can submit their choices through the official website, medadmgujarat.org. The deadline for choice submission is September 11.

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