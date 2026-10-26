CGBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetables Expected Soon; Check Latest Updates

CGBSE Date Sheet 2027: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to publish the examination schedules for Class 10 and Class 12 students for the 2027 board exams in the coming weeks. Once released, the subject-wise timetables will be available on the board’s official website at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE has not yet confirmed the date sheet release date. The timetables are tentatively expected in November 2026, but students and parents should wait for an official notification before treating this timeline as final.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2027 Registration: How To Apply, Documents Required And Step-By-Step Guide

The theory examinations for both classes are expected to take place in February and March 2027. Practical exams may be conducted in January, ahead of the written papers. These are only anticipated timelines, and the board has not officially confirmed the examination schedule.

CGBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Subjects And Schedule

The Class 10 timetable will provide students with a clear picture of the examination dates and timings for individual subjects. It is expected to cover papers including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, along with other subjects included in the board’s curriculum.

Students should review the complete schedule once it becomes available and match each subject with the corresponding examination date. Checking the timetable early can help students organise their revision, divide preparation time between subjects, and avoid confusion about the order of papers.

CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: For Arts, Science And Commerce

Students appearing for the Class 12 board examinations will also be able to access their stream-wise subject schedules through the official website. The timetable is expected to cover students from the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

Subjects may include Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, History, and Political Science, among others. The final date sheet will provide the confirmed examination dates and timings for the respective papers.

Class 12 students should check the schedule applicable to their stream and subjects rather than relying on tentative dates or information shared through unofficial sources.

CGBSE Date Sheet 2027: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the latest notifications or the examination section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find the link for the CGBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.

Step 4: Select the relevant link to open the timetable PDF.

Step 5: Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Details Students Should Check On The Timetable

The CGBSE date sheet is expected to mention the date and day of each examination, subject names, subject codes, paper timings, and instructions for candidates. Students should read these details carefully after downloading the document.

Parents can also help students cross-check the schedule and plan their preparation around the confirmed examination dates. Any instructions mentioned in the official timetable should be followed.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exams 2027: Subject Missing From Registration? What Class 10, 12 Students Should Do

Where To Check The Latest CGBSE Board Exam Updates

Until the board releases the date sheets, students should regularly visit cgbse.nic.in for announcements regarding the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The expected release period and examination dates remain tentative until confirmed by CGBSE.

Once the official schedules are published, students should use the final timetables to plan revision and preparation for the 2027 board examinations.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI