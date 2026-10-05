GATE Registration 2027: Regular Application Window Closes Today, Check Late Fee Details

GATE Registration 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to close the regular registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 today, October 5. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications should complete the process by the deadline to avoid paying the late fee. Candidates can apply through the official GATE 2027 portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

IIT Madras had earlier extended the regular registration deadline to October 5 following requests received from applicants.

Those who are unable to submit their forms during the regular registration period will still have an opportunity to apply during the extended window. However, applications submitted after today's deadline will require an additional fee.

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GATE 2027 Registration: Late Fee Deadline

According to the official schedule, the extended registration facility will remain available until October 12, 2026. Candidates applying during this period will have to pay an additional late fee of Rs 500 per paper.

Applicants who have not yet completed their registration should therefore take note of both deadlines. Completing the application during the regular window will help candidates avoid the additional charge.

Candidates are also advised to carefully review all information entered in the application form. The details provided should be accurate and match the information available on their official documents.

GATE 2027: Check Eligibility Before Applying

GATE is a national-level examination that assesses candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects across several academic disciplines. These include Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture and Humanities.

Before submitting the application, candidates should check the eligibility requirements prescribed for GATE 2027. The organising institute has advised applicants to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application.

GATE 2027: Exam Dates And City Allotment

IIT Madras will conduct the GATE 2027 examination on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The examination is scheduled to be held across these six dates.

The official schedule states that the city allotment notification is expected on January 4, 2027. Candidates who complete their registration should keep track of these dates as they prepare for the examination.

GATE 2027: Result Date And Score Usage

The GATE 2027 result is scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027. Candidates who qualify can use their GATE scores for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

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The score can also be used for recruitment to several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), making GATE an important examination for candidates considering higher studies as well as career opportunities.

GATE 2027 Application: What Candidates Should Check

Before submitting the application form, candidates should verify that all the information entered is correct and consistent with their official documents. Applicants should also ensure that they fulfil the eligibility conditions for the examination.

Candidates who want to register without paying the additional Rs 500-per-paper late fee should complete their GATE 2027 application by October 5.

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