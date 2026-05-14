EXCLUSIVE | How NEET UG Paper Was Scanned And Shared In Rajasthan Coaching Centres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash Yadav allegedly routed NEET UG paper to Rajasthan.

Dinesh Bival scanned and shared leaked question paper.

Students paid ₹2-5 lakh for leaked NEET UG paper.

CBI probes coaching institutes and financial transactions.

The investigation into the NEET UG paper leak case has revealed fresh details about how the examination paper allegedly reached Rajasthan and was circulated among students studying at coaching institutes in Sikar.

According to preliminary findings, the question paper was routed to Rajasthan through an individual identified as Yash Yadav, who allegedly had links with Vikas Bival. Investigators believe the leaked paper was later handled and distributed through a wider network operating in the state.

Sources said Vikas Bival’s father, Dinesh Bival, allegedly scanned hard copies of the question paper and converted them into PDF files for circulation. Investigators have also found that the accused first copied the paper by hand before scanning and digitally sharing it.

Paper Allegedly Shared Among Coaching Students In Sikar

The leaked question paper was reportedly distributed among students enrolled at coaching institutes in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, a major coaching hub known for medical and engineering entrance exam preparation.

During questioning, several students allegedly told investigators that they had paid between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to obtain access to the leaked paper.

Interestingly, sources claimed that Yash Yadav himself failed to clear the examination despite allegedly being part of the distribution chain. He is reportedly a student pursuing a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medical Sciences degree.

The developments have intensified scrutiny over the possible involvement of coaching networks and intermediaries in the paper leak operation.

ALSO READ | NEET Paper Leak Row: Dinesh Bival Never Held Any Official Party Post, BJP Clarifies Stand

CBI Questions Coaching Staff And Students

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, has questioned staff members and operators of several coaching institutes as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials are currently recording statements from both students and accused individuals to establish the exact sequence of events and identify how the paper was leaked before the examination.

Meanwhile, the accused Shubham Khairnar has reportedly denied being the mastermind behind the operation, distancing himself from allegations surrounding the broader conspiracy.

Investigators are now attempting to trace the original source of the leaked paper and determine how it was accessed before being circulated.

ALSO READ | NEET Paper Leak: CBI Probes Inside Link, Suspects Possible Internal Role In Paper Leak

Money Trail Under Scanner

Sources said the investigation is now expected to focus heavily on the financial transactions linked to the alleged leak network.

The CBI is likely to examine the money trail to identify who financed the operation and how payments were transferred between middlemen, coaching-linked contacts and students.

Officials believe the financial investigation could provide critical leads about the scale of the network and the identities of those involved in orchestrating the alleged leak.

The NEET UG paper leak case has triggered nationwide outrage, with questions continuing to be raised over examination security and the integrity of India’s competitive entrance test system.

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