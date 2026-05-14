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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak Row: Dinesh Bival Never Held Any Official Party Post, BJP Clarifies Stand

NEET Paper Leak Row: Dinesh Bival Never Held Any Official Party Post, BJP Clarifies Stand

Rajasthan BJP chief says Dinesh Bival never held any official party post amid controversy over the NEET paper leak case.

By : Mohd Moin | Updated at : 14 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

A fresh clarification has been issued following the arrest of party leader Dinesh Bival and members of his family in connection with a paper leak case. The issue has triggered a political debate, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to officially respond and distance itself from organisational involvement. 

Speaking to ABP News over the phone, BJP Rajasthan state president Madan Rathore reiterated that Dinesh Bival is neither a party office bearer nor has he ever held any organisational post within the party. 

He further stated that it is still being verified whether the accused was ever even a formal member of the BJP. According to him, the party has a large membership base in Rajasthan, which makes such verification necessary. 

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: CBI Probes Inside Link, Suspects Possible Internal Role In Paper Leak

The BJP leader pointed out that the party has nearly 68 lakh members in the state, out of which more than 65,000 are active members. Given this vast network, he said the process of verifying individual membership details is ongoing. 

This clarification comes amid growing political scrutiny over the alleged links between the accused and the party. 

“Any Photo Can Be Taken”: BJP Chief Responds to Controversy 

Madan Rathore also addressed concerns regarding photographs of political leaders with individuals now facing allegations. He said that anyone can take photographs with ministers or senior leaders, and such images alone should not be used to draw conclusions. 

He added that, going forward, he may personally reconsider taking photographs with unknown individuals to avoid unnecessary controversies. 

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, Brother Over Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Deal

Congress Accused of Spreading Misinformation 

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress party is attempting to spread misinformation regarding the case. He maintained that the accused has no organisational position within the BJP and has never held any official role in the party structure. 

The matter continues to draw political attention as investigations into the paper leak case progress. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 14 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News Neet News Rajasthan BJP BJP Madan Rathore NEET Paper Leak NEET Paper Leak Case Dinesh Bival
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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