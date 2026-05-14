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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak: CBI Probes Inside Link, Suspects Possible Internal Role In Paper Leak

NEET Paper Leak: CBI Probes Inside Link, Suspects Possible Internal Role In Paper Leak

NEET paper leak 2026 probe deepens as CBI suspects internal NTA link. Investigation expands to organised network and Bihar gang role.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 May 2026 12:28 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The NEET paper leak investigation has taken a significant turn, with fresh developments indicating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now examining a possible internal connection within the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency suspects that sensitive information may have been leaked from within the organisation itself. 

According to officials involved in the investigation, CBI is exploring the possibility that someone inside the system may have accessed and shared confidential exam-related data externally. The angle is being treated with seriousness as part of the ongoing probe into irregularities linked to the NEET examination. 

Investigators are carefully analysing all possible internal access points, as concerns grow over how such sensitive information could have been exposed. 

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Accused ‘Admits Carrying Question Paper', CBI Probe Reveals Fresh Details

Focus on Previous Investigation and Old Network Links 

Sources suggest that agencies are also revisiting earlier findings from last year’s investigation, which may not have been fully concluded. This has prompted a deeper review of previously flagged connections. 

In addition, the role of a gang from Bihar, which was earlier linked to the case, is once again under scrutiny. Their network and possible involvement in the broader paper leak operation are being re-examined as part of the renewed investigation.  

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, Brother Over Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Deal

Organised Network Behind NEET Paper Leak Suspected 

Investigators now believe that the case may not involve isolated individuals but rather a well-organised and long-standing network. This has shifted the focus towards understanding the scale and structure of the alleged operation behind the leak. 

The CBI team recently conducted an extensive visit to the NTA office, where they reportedly reviewed documents and gathered key inputs related to the case. 

At present, the CBI is working on connecting various pieces of evidence to establish the complete chain of events. Officials are continuing their detailed probe to identify all individuals involved and determine how the breach occurred.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 May 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA Neet News NEET Paper Leak 2026 NEET Paper Leak 2026 Probe NEET Paper Leak 2026 CBI Probe
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