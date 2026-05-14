NEET Paper Leak: CBI Probes Inside Link, Suspects Possible Internal Role In Paper Leak

New Delhi: The NEET paper leak investigation has taken a significant turn, with fresh developments indicating that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now examining a possible internal connection within the National Testing Agency (NTA). The agency suspects that sensitive information may have been leaked from within the organisation itself.

According to officials involved in the investigation, CBI is exploring the possibility that someone inside the system may have accessed and shared confidential exam-related data externally. The angle is being treated with seriousness as part of the ongoing probe into irregularities linked to the NEET examination.

Investigators are carefully analysing all possible internal access points, as concerns grow over how such sensitive information could have been exposed.

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Focus on Previous Investigation and Old Network Links

Sources suggest that agencies are also revisiting earlier findings from last year’s investigation, which may not have been fully concluded. This has prompted a deeper review of previously flagged connections.

In addition, the role of a gang from Bihar, which was earlier linked to the case, is once again under scrutiny. Their network and possible involvement in the broader paper leak operation are being re-examined as part of the renewed investigation.

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Organised Network Behind NEET Paper Leak Suspected

Investigators now believe that the case may not involve isolated individuals but rather a well-organised and long-standing network. This has shifted the focus towards understanding the scale and structure of the alleged operation behind the leak.

The CBI team recently conducted an extensive visit to the NTA office, where they reportedly reviewed documents and gathered key inputs related to the case.

At present, the CBI is working on connecting various pieces of evidence to establish the complete chain of events. Officials are continuing their detailed probe to identify all individuals involved and determine how the breach occurred.

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