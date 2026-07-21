DU UG Admission 2026: Over 45,000 Students Confirm Seats In CSAS Round 1; Check What's Next

New Delhi: More than 45,300 candidates have confirmed their undergraduate admissions to the University of Delhi after paying the requisite fees under the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), according to admission data released by the varsity on Monday evening.

As of 7 pm on July 20, a total of 45,316 candidates had completed the admission process, accounting for 48.71 per cent of the 93,033 seats allotted in the first round.

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The university said the last date for payment of the admission fee under the first round is 11:59 pm on July 21.

The latest figures show a sharp rise from the previous update on Sunday, which said more than 21,500 candidates had confirmed their admissions after fee payment.

Earlier, the university had said that over 81,900 candidates had accepted the undergraduate seats allotted to them in the first round, meaning students had locked their seats, with payments yet to be completed.

The first allocation list, announced last week, offered seats to 93,033 candidates against more than 71,000 undergraduate seats across 221 programmes in 67 colleges for the 2026-27 academic session.

The allocations were made from among more than 2.08 lakh candidates who completed Phase II of the admission process by submitting their programme and college preferences.

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Candidates who have accepted their allotted seats may also opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds if they wish to be considered for a higher preference.

The second allocation list is scheduled to be released on July 25, while the new academic session is set to commence on July 28.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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