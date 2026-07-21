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English NewsEducationJobsIBPS PO 2026 Recruitment: Revised Vacancies Increased, Registration Closes Today; Apply Now

IBPS PO 2026 Recruitment: Revised Vacancies Increased, Registration Closes Today; Apply Now

IBPS PO 2026 vacancies have increased to 8,400. Today is the last day to apply online. Check revised vacancies, eligibility, exam dates and more.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

Banking job aspirants have received a major boost as the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the vacancy figures for its Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026. The latest notification shows a substantial rise in the number of available posts, taking the combined vacancies for both recruitments to 8,400. 

Candidates who have not yet completed the registration process should act immediately, as July 21 is the final date to submit the online application. Interested applicants can complete the registration process through the official IBPS portal before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity. 

ALSO READ: NEET Counselling 2026: Top Medical Colleges In Karnataka For MBBS Admission; Check Fees, Cut-Offs & Seats

IBPS Revises PO and SO Vacancy Numbers 

IBPS issued a revised vacancy notification on July 20, increasing the number of openings for both Probationary Officers and Specialist Officers. 

The number of PO vacancies has been revised upward from 6,715 to 7,365, adding 650 new posts. Similarly, vacancies for Specialist Officers have increased from 745 to 1,035. Overall, 940 additional vacancies have been added across the two recruitment drives, giving banking aspirants more opportunities to secure a government job. 

The revised numbers are expected to improve the chances of selection for candidates appearing in this year's recruitment process. 

Bank-Wise Vacancy Distribution for IBPS PO Recruitment 

Among all participating banks, Bank of Baroda has announced the highest number of vacancies with 1,900 posts. 

Other major vacancy allocations include: 

  • Canara Bank – 1,500 
  • Bank of Maharashtra – 1,100 
  • Indian Bank – 650 
  • Indian Overseas Bank – 550 
  • Bank of India – 500 
  • Central Bank of India – 500 
  • Punjab National Bank – 504 
  • Punjab & Sind Bank – 161 

IBPS has also indicated that UCO Bank and Union Bank of India are yet to report their vacancies, raising the possibility of a further increase in the total number of posts. 

For category-wise recruitment, 2,936 vacancies are available for the General category, 2,015 for OBC candidates, 1,131 for SC candidates, 562 for ST candidates and 721 for EWS candidates. Reservation for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) has been accommodated within these categories. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026: Top 10 States With The Highest Number Of Qualified Candidates; Check The Full List

Eligibility, Selection Process and Important Dates 

Candidates applying for the IBPS PO recruitment must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Applicants should be between 20 and 30 years of age as of July 1, 2026, while candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive age relaxation according to government norms. 

The recruitment process includes a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Personality Test, and Interview. 

The preliminary examination is scheduled for August 22 and 23, while the main examination will be conducted on October 4. 

Since today, July 21, is the final day to apply, candidates should complete their online registration, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed application fee without waiting until the last minute. Applying early can help avoid technical glitches or server-related issues that often occur on the closing day of registrations. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs News Recruitment News Jobs 2026 IBPS PO 2026 IBPS PO 2026 Recruitment Bank Recruitment 2026 Bank Jobs 2026 IBPS PO 2026 Vacancies IBPS PO 2026 Registration Bank Recruitment News
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