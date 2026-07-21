IBPS PO 2026 Recruitment: Revised Vacancies Increased, Registration Closes Today; Apply Now

Banking job aspirants have received a major boost as the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the vacancy figures for its Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2026. The latest notification shows a substantial rise in the number of available posts, taking the combined vacancies for both recruitments to 8,400.

Candidates who have not yet completed the registration process should act immediately, as July 21 is the final date to submit the online application. Interested applicants can complete the registration process through the official IBPS portal before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

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IBPS Revises PO and SO Vacancy Numbers

IBPS issued a revised vacancy notification on July 20, increasing the number of openings for both Probationary Officers and Specialist Officers.

The number of PO vacancies has been revised upward from 6,715 to 7,365, adding 650 new posts. Similarly, vacancies for Specialist Officers have increased from 745 to 1,035. Overall, 940 additional vacancies have been added across the two recruitment drives, giving banking aspirants more opportunities to secure a government job.

The revised numbers are expected to improve the chances of selection for candidates appearing in this year's recruitment process.

Bank-Wise Vacancy Distribution for IBPS PO Recruitment

Among all participating banks, Bank of Baroda has announced the highest number of vacancies with 1,900 posts.

Other major vacancy allocations include:

Canara Bank – 1,500

Bank of Maharashtra – 1,100

Indian Bank – 650

Indian Overseas Bank – 550

Bank of India – 500

Central Bank of India – 500

Punjab National Bank – 504

Punjab & Sind Bank – 161

IBPS has also indicated that UCO Bank and Union Bank of India are yet to report their vacancies, raising the possibility of a further increase in the total number of posts.

For category-wise recruitment, 2,936 vacancies are available for the General category, 2,015 for OBC candidates, 1,131 for SC candidates, 562 for ST candidates and 721 for EWS candidates. Reservation for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) has been accommodated within these categories.

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Eligibility, Selection Process and Important Dates

Candidates applying for the IBPS PO recruitment must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Applicants should be between 20 and 30 years of age as of July 1, 2026, while candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive age relaxation according to government norms.

The recruitment process includes a Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Personality Test, and Interview.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for August 22 and 23, while the main examination will be conducted on October 4.

Since today, July 21, is the final day to apply, candidates should complete their online registration, upload the required documents, and pay the prescribed application fee without waiting until the last minute. Applying early can help avoid technical glitches or server-related issues that often occur on the closing day of registrations.

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