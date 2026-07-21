NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the NEET UG 2026 counselling process shortly, prompting lakhs of medical aspirants to finalise their college preferences. Karnataka remains one of the most preferred destinations for MBBS admissions, offering a mix of prestigious government and private medical institutions known for academic excellence, research opportunities and clinical exposure.

Following the announcement of the NEET UG 2026 results, over 11.21 lakh candidates have become eligible for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and other allied health science programmes. As counselling approaches, students are closely analysing college rankings, expected cut-offs, fee structures and seat availability before locking their choices.

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Top Karnataka Medical Colleges to Consider During NEET Counselling

According to the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, several Karnataka-based medical colleges continue to feature among the country's leading institutions. These colleges attract thousands of MBBS aspirants every year because of their quality education, experienced faculty, and well-established hospitals.

Here are some of the leading medical colleges in Karnataka:

National Institute of Mental Health& Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 7

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Location: Manipal, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 10

St. John's Medical College

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 30

Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru

Location: Mangaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 35

JSS Medical College, Mysuru

Location: Mysuru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 37

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

Location: Belagavi, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 46

M S Ramaiah Medical College

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

NIRF Rank: 50

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Expected to Begin Soon

With the result already declared, the next major step for qualified candidates is the centralised counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. During counselling, candidates will be required to register online, fill in their preferred colleges and courses, lock out their choices, and participate in seat allotment rounds based on their NEET rank, category and seat availability.

Students are advised to compare tuition fees, previous years' closing ranks, hospital infrastructure, and internship opportunities before making their final selections. Karnataka offers a wide range of institutions catering to candidates across different NEET score ranges, making it one of the most competitive states during MBBS admissions.

Over 11.21 Lakh Candidates Eligible for Medical Admissions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2026 results earlier this month, enabling eligible candidates to participate in the admission process across India.

The NTA had stated that "the result has been declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track."

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Official records show that nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2026 at 5,440 examination centres spread across 551 cities in India and 14 international cities. The timely declaration of the results is expected to ensure that admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and allied courses proceed without delays.

As counselling dates are announced, aspirants should keep all required documents ready and regularly check the official MCC website for updates on registration, seat allotment schedules and reporting deadlines.

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