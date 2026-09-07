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English NewsEducationDelhi Schools Closed On Sept 11 For BRICS Summit: Check Holiday Details

Delhi Schools Closed On Sept 11 For BRICS Summit: Check Holiday Details

Delhi schools will remain closed on September 11 for the BRICS Summit. Check which schools are covered and what students and parents should know.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 10:00 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Schools across the national capital will remain closed on September 11 due to the upcoming BRICS Summit, according to an official circular.

The holiday will be observed by all schools under the Directorate of Education, including government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools. The circular was issued on September 5.

Offices operating under the Directorate of Education will also remain closed on the day.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

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Holiday Announced Amid BRICS Summit Preparations

According to the September 5 circular, the Directorate of Education has declared a holiday for all government-aided and unaided recognised private schools on Friday in view of the Summit and preparations taking place across the city.

The authority has also stated that offices under the Directorate of Education will observe the holiday.

Delhi Begins Preparations for BRICS Summit

Preparations for the international summit are already underway in the capital, with rehearsals being conducted ahead of the event.

For the first time, the Delhi Traffic Police will use drones to monitor traffic movement and identify congestion during the BRICS Summit, according to officials.

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As part of the city's preparations, 15 locations have been identified for floral boards, while nine locations will feature flower fountains. Special decoration and landscaping will also be carried out at 17 roundabouts.

Residents and commuters may also face route diversions and road closures as preparations for the Summit continue.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Delhi Schools Delhi Schools Closed BRICS Summit
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