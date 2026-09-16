DU PhD Admission 2026: Direct Admission Deadline Extended, Check New Date & Apply Now

Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the registration deadline for PhD Admission 2026 for candidates who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) and Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can now complete their applications by September 16, 2026. The registration deadline was earlier scheduled to close on September 14, 2026.

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The extension provides additional time to eligible students who were unable to complete their applications within the earlier deadline. Candidates seeking direct PhD admission must ensure that they satisfy the eligibility criteria prescribed by the university before submitting their applications.

DU PhD Admission 2026: Registration Deadline Extended

The revised deadline for PhD admission registration is September 16, 2026. Candidates who are eligible for the direct admission route and have not yet registered should complete the process before the extended deadline.

Along with registration, applicants should also ensure that the required application fee has been paid within the revised timeline. Candidates are advised not to wait until the final hours to complete the process, as any delay could affect their ability to submit the application.

DU PhD Admission 2026: How To Apply

Visit the official DU admission website at admission.uod.ac.in/?Ph.D.-Admissions.

Open the PhD admission portal.

Enter the enrolment number and date of birth.

Log in or create an applicant account.

Fill in the required personal and academic information.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the prescribed application fee.

Review all the details entered in the application form.

Submit the application.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

DU PhD Admission 2026: Research Proposal Update Deadline

Applicants should pay particular attention to their research proposal while completing the admission process. The university has specified that any required changes to the research proposal must also be completed by September 16, 2026.

Therefore, candidates should check their research proposal along with their personal information and academic records before submitting the application. Any necessary updates should be made within the revised deadline.

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DU PhD Admission 2026: Important Details For Candidates

The deadlines for registration, fee payment and research proposal updates are all set for September 16, 2026. Candidates who are yet to complete the process should make sure that all required steps are finished before the deadline.

Applicants should also keep a copy of the submitted application and confirmation page after completing the registration process. These records may be useful for future reference during the admission process.

DU has further advised candidates to regularly monitor the admission portal for department-wise schedules and additional announcements related to PhD admission.

Students planning to pursue PhD studies at Delhi University should therefore keep track of the portal and ensure that they do not miss any subsequent updates after completing their registration.

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