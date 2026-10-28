Allahabad HC Asks CBSE To Suggest Measures To Improve Traffic Management Around Lucknow Schools

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to recommend effective steps to improve traffic management around schools in Lucknow and ensure that its earlier directions are followed by affiliated institutions.

A bench comprising Justices Alok Mathur and Brij Raj Singh directed the board to send a responsible official to explain how compliance with the court’s previous orders would be ensured. It also called for appropriate action against schools found violating the directions.

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The matter came up during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by the Gomti River Bank Residents Association. The court has scheduled the next hearing for November 4.

Allahabad HC Seeks CBSE Action On School Compliance

The court noted that CBSE had been made a party to the proceedings to help ensure that its earlier directions were implemented in affiliated schools. Its involvement is also intended to facilitate action against institutions that fail to comply with the orders.

The bench stressed the need for effective measures to address traffic management around schools. It directed that action be taken against schools found violating the court’s directions.

School Vehicle Inspections To Continue

During the proceedings, the deputy transport commissioner informed the court that inspections of school vehicles would continue. The official also assured the bench that compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and the rules framed under it would be ensured.

The court emphasised that vehicle inspections should take place regularly to safeguard children. It made clear that these checks must not be treated as a one-time exercise, underlining the importance of continued monitoring of school vehicles.

UP DGP Asked To Appoint New Traffic Committee Chairperson

The court was also informed that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Lucknow, who had been heading a committee formed to address traffic-related concerns, had been transferred.

In response, the bench directed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to consult the additional advocate general and appoint a new chairperson for the committee.

The court specified that the officer selected for the position must hold a rank no lower than Deputy Commissioner of Police. The appointment must be completed within 10 days of the submission of a certified copy of the order.

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State Government Gets Additional Time To Submit Building Plans

The court also considered the pending information on building plans for schools in neighbouring districts. Since the details had not yet been received, the bench granted the state government another 10 days to submit the required information.

After the plans are made available, the additional advocate general, his team and the amicus curiae will examine the documents and prepare a report. The report is expected to be submitted at the next hearing, scheduled for November 4.

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