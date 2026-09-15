Want To Study Design At NID? DAT 2027 Registration Opens, Check Eligibility And Steps

NID DAT 2027: The National Institute of Design (NID) has opened the online registration process for the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2027. Students aspiring to pursue design programmes at NID can now submit their applications through the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

The deadline to complete the NID DAT 2027 application process is November 30, 2026. Candidates planning to apply for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) or Master of Design (M.Des) programmes should check the eligibility requirements before submitting the form.

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The eligibility criteria include specific age and educational qualification requirements. Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin carefully to ensure they meet the prescribed conditions for their preferred programme.

NID DAT 2027 Registration: Who Can Apply?

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to B.Des and M.Des programmes. Applicants must satisfy the age and academic qualification requirements specified for the respective programme.

Before starting the application, candidates should also review details related to seat intake, test centres and reservation policy. Checking these requirements in advance can help applicants avoid errors while completing the form.

After the registration deadline, NID will provide an application correction facility. The correction window is scheduled to remain open from December 1 to December 3, 2026, allowing candidates to make changes to permitted details in their applications.

NID DAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official NID website, admissions.nid.edu.

Step 2: Select the registration option displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter a valid email address and mobile number to begin the registration process.

Step 4: After successful registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered email address.

Step 5: Log in using the credentials provided and enter the required personal information.

Step 6: Upload the documents requested in the application form.

Step 7: Pay the prescribed application fee to complete the registration process.

NID DAT 2027 Exam Pattern And Prelims Date

The NID DAT 2027 admission process will be conducted in two stages - DAT Prelims and DAT Mains.

The DAT Prelims examination is scheduled for December 20, 2026. The test will be common for all NIDs. Candidates who qualify through the Prelims stage will be considered for shortlisting for the Mains examination.

Importantly, the marks obtained in DAT Prelims will only be used for shortlisting candidates for DAT Mains. The Prelims score will not be carried forward and will not have any weightage in the DAT Mains stage.

The date for the DAT Mains examination will be announced later.

NID DAT 2027 Important Dates

Candidates can keep the following dates in mind while preparing their applications and planning their exam preparation:

Last date to apply: November 30, 2026

Application correction window: December 1 to 3, 2026

Admit card: December 10, 2026

DAT Prelims: December 20, 2026

DAT Prelims result: February 16, 2027

Re-totalling of Prelims marks: February 16 to 18, 2027

DAT Mains: To be announced

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What Candidates Should Check Before Applying

Applicants should read the NID DAT 2027 information bulletin before beginning the registration process. In particular, candidates should check the eligibility conditions applicable to their B.Des or M.Des programme.

Details regarding seat intake, examination centres and reservation policy should also be reviewed before submitting the application.

With registration now underway, design aspirants should keep track of the November 30 deadline and complete their applications within the specified period.

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