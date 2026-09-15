India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationWant To Study Design At NID? DAT 2027 Registration Opens, Check Eligibility And Steps

Want To Study Design At NID? DAT 2027 Registration Opens, Check Eligibility And Steps

NID DAT 2027 registration is open for B.Des and M.Des aspirants. Check eligibility, last date, exam schedule, correction window and how to apply.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

NID DAT 2027: The National Institute of Design (NID) has opened the online registration process for the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2027. Students aspiring to pursue design programmes at NID can now submit their applications through the official website at admissions.nid.edu. 

The deadline to complete the NID DAT 2027 application process is November 30, 2026. Candidates planning to apply for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) or Master of Design (M.Des) programmes should check the eligibility requirements before submitting the form. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Class 10, 12 Students Expect The Timetable? Check Last Year’s Date

The eligibility criteria include specific age and educational qualification requirements. Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin carefully to ensure they meet the prescribed conditions for their preferred programme. 

NID DAT 2027 Registration: Who Can Apply? 

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to B.Des and M.Des programmes. Applicants must satisfy the age and academic qualification requirements specified for the respective programme. 

Before starting the application, candidates should also review details related to seat intake, test centres and reservation policy. Checking these requirements in advance can help applicants avoid errors while completing the form. 

After the registration deadline, NID will provide an application correction facility. The correction window is scheduled to remain open from December 1 to December 3, 2026, allowing candidates to make changes to permitted details in their applications.  

NID DAT 2027 Registration: How To Apply 

Step 1: Go to the official NID website, admissions.nid.edu. 

Step 2: Select the registration option displayed on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter a valid email address and mobile number to begin the registration process. 

Step 4: After successful registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered email address. 

Step 5: Log in using the credentials provided and enter the required personal information. 

Step 6: Upload the documents requested in the application form. 

Step 7: Pay the prescribed application fee to complete the registration process. 

NID DAT 2027 Exam Pattern And Prelims Date 

The NID DAT 2027 admission process will be conducted in two stages - DAT Prelims and DAT Mains. 

The DAT Prelims examination is scheduled for December 20, 2026. The test will be common for all NIDs. Candidates who qualify through the Prelims stage will be considered for shortlisting for the Mains examination. 

Importantly, the marks obtained in DAT Prelims will only be used for shortlisting candidates for DAT Mains. The Prelims score will not be carried forward and will not have any weightage in the DAT Mains stage. 

The date for the DAT Mains examination will be announced later. 

NID DAT 2027 Important Dates 

Candidates can keep the following dates in mind while preparing their applications and planning their exam preparation: 

  • Last date to apply: November 30, 2026 
  • Application correction window: December 1 to 3, 2026 
  • Admit card: December 10, 2026 
  • DAT Prelims: December 20, 2026 
  • DAT Prelims result: February 16, 2027 
  • Re-totalling of Prelims marks: February 16 to 18, 2027 
  • DAT Mains: To be announced 

ALSO READ: Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Security Checks Underway

What Candidates Should Check Before Applying 

Applicants should read the NID DAT 2027 information bulletin before beginning the registration process. In particular, candidates should check the eligibility conditions applicable to their B.Des or M.Des programme. 

Details regarding seat intake, examination centres and reservation policy should also be reviewed before submitting the application. 

With registration now underway, design aspirants should keep track of the November 30 deadline and complete their applications within the specified period.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NID NID DAT 2027 NID DAT 2027 Registration DAT 2027 Registration National Institute Of Design
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Educational Institutes Regulation: SC Issues Notice To School Education Secretary On Contempt Plea
Educational Institutes Regulation: SC Issues Notice To School Education Secretary On Contempt Plea
Education
NTA Shifts Office From Okhla To Minto Road: New Security Measures For NEET UG, JEE Main, UGC-NET
NTA Shifts Office From Okhla To Minto Road: New Security Measures For NEET UG, JEE Main, UGC-NET
Education
Delhi School Students To Make Reels On Public Service, Nation-Building Under ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’
Delhi School Students To Make Reels On Public Service, Nation-Building Under ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’
Education
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Security Checks Underway
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Security Checks Underway
Advertisement

Videos

UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies, Owaisi Announces Mission Uttar Pradesh
Air India Notice: Centre Issues Notice Over Three Foreigners Leaving Without Security Check
UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ganesh Utsav 2026: PM Modi Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha in Delhi
Meerut Fire: Anmol Telecom Shop and Showroom Gutted in Massive Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget