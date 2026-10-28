BPSC ASO Result 2026 Out: 41 Candidates Selected, Check Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BPSC ASO Main results declared; 41 candidates selected.

11 candidates disqualified after disability verification issues.

Combined merit list published with category-wise cut-off marks.

Selected candidate's appointment depends on pending criminal case.

BPSC ASO Result 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Main Competitive Examination conducted under Advertisement No. 37/2025. The result was declared on October 27, 2026, and candidates can access it through the Commission’s official website at bpsc.gov.in.

According to the published result, 41 candidates have been selected against the advertised vacancies. Of the 609 candidates who appeared for the examination, 57 were shortlisted for document verification, while 54 completed the verification process.

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Candidates who took the examination can check the result and review the category-wise cut-off marks to understand the selection criteria applied by the Commission.

BPSC ASO Result 2026: How Many Candidates Were Selected?

The selection process involved several stages, including the Main Competitive Examination and document verification. Out of the 609 candidates who appeared for the examination, 57 were called for document verification. Of these, 54 candidates completed the process.

The final result covers 41 vacancies. The Commission has also clarified the position of candidates who applied under the disability category and underwent assessment as part of the selection process.

Disability Assessment And Eligibility Details

A total of 13 candidates with disabilities participated in the examination. Their disability status and percentage were evaluated at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna.

According to the assessment report received by the Commission, five candidates had a disability percentage below the prescribed threshold of 40%. Another six candidates did not attend the disability assessment. As a result, the disability status of these 11 candidates could not be verified, and they were not allowed the benefits available to eligible candidates with disabilities. The Commission cancelled their preliminary examination results.

BPSC ASO Result 2026: Merit List Preparation

The Commission prepared a combined merit list covering 594 candidates, using their General Knowledge marks as the basis for ranking.

In cases where candidates secured identical marks, the older candidate was given preference. If candidates also had the same age, their names were arranged alphabetically in Hindi.

BPSC ASO Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

The Commission has released category-wise cut-off marks along with the corresponding cut-off dates of birth. The details are as follows:

Unreserved: 115 marks; cut-off date of birth: January 19, 1999

Unreserved (Female): 105 marks; cut-off date of birth: December 14, 2000

EWS: 108 marks; cut-off date of birth: December 12, 1999

EWS (Female): 103 marks; cut-off date of birth: February 26, 1997

SC: 102 marks; cut-off date of birth: June 25, 2000

SC (Female): 91 marks; cut-off date of birth: February 22, 2000

ST: 104 marks; cut-off date of birth: January 5, 1998

EBC: 113 marks; cut-off date of birth: August 6, 1998

BC: 113 marks; cut-off date of birth: June 14, 1999

BC (Female): 103 marks; cut-off date of birth: June 15, 1997

BCL: 103 marks; cut-off date of birth: April 15, 2000

Disabled (DD): 87 marks; cut-off date of birth: January 20, 1995

Disabled (MD): 85 marks; cut-off date of birth: November 3, 1991

Grandchild of an Ex-Freedom Fighter: 100 marks; cut-off date of birth: December 25, 1996

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BPSC ASO Result 2026: Update On One Selected Candidate

The Commission has also provided information about a selected candidate under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Roll Number 817089, Rishu Kumar, who holds merit serial number 31, is facing proceedings in criminal case No. 995/2019.

The matter is pending before the Third Additional Sessions Court in Muzaffarpur as Sessions Trial No. 153/2025. According to the Commission, the candidate’s appointment will remain subject to the final outcome of the pending judicial proceedings.

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