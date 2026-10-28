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English NewsEducationBPSC ASO Result 2026 Out: 41 Candidates Selected, Check Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

BPSC ASO Result 2026 Out: 41 Candidates Selected, Check Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

BPSC ASO Result 2026 is out, with 41 candidates selected. Check category-wise cut-off marks, merit list details and marksheet availability online.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BPSC ASO Main results declared; 41 candidates selected.
  • 11 candidates disqualified after disability verification issues.
  • Combined merit list published with category-wise cut-off marks.
  • Selected candidate's appointment depends on pending criminal case.

BPSC ASO Result 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Main Competitive Examination conducted under Advertisement No. 37/2025. The result was declared on October 27, 2026, and candidates can access it through the Commission’s official website at bpsc.gov.in. 

According to the published result, 41 candidates have been selected against the advertised vacancies. Of the 609 candidates who appeared for the examination, 57 were shortlisted for document verification, while 54 completed the verification process. 

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Candidates who took the examination can check the result and review the category-wise cut-off marks to understand the selection criteria applied by the Commission. 

BPSC ASO Result 2026: How Many Candidates Were Selected? 

The selection process involved several stages, including the Main Competitive Examination and document verification. Out of the 609 candidates who appeared for the examination, 57 were called for document verification. Of these, 54 candidates completed the process. 

The final result covers 41 vacancies. The Commission has also clarified the position of candidates who applied under the disability category and underwent assessment as part of the selection process. 

Disability Assessment And Eligibility Details 

A total of 13 candidates with disabilities participated in the examination. Their disability status and percentage were evaluated at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna. 

According to the assessment report received by the Commission, five candidates had a disability percentage below the prescribed threshold of 40%. Another six candidates did not attend the disability assessment. As a result, the disability status of these 11 candidates could not be verified, and they were not allowed the benefits available to eligible candidates with disabilities. The Commission cancelled their preliminary examination results. 

BPSC ASO Result 2026: Merit List Preparation 

The Commission prepared a combined merit list covering 594 candidates, using their General Knowledge marks as the basis for ranking. 

In cases where candidates secured identical marks, the older candidate was given preference. If candidates also had the same age, their names were arranged alphabetically in Hindi. 

BPSC ASO Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks 

The Commission has released category-wise cut-off marks along with the corresponding cut-off dates of birth. The details are as follows: 

  • Unreserved: 115 marks; cut-off date of birth: January 19, 1999 
  • Unreserved (Female): 105 marks; cut-off date of birth: December 14, 2000 
  • EWS: 108 marks; cut-off date of birth: December 12, 1999 
  • EWS (Female): 103 marks; cut-off date of birth: February 26, 1997 
  • SC: 102 marks; cut-off date of birth: June 25, 2000 
  • SC (Female): 91 marks; cut-off date of birth: February 22, 2000 
  • ST: 104 marks; cut-off date of birth: January 5, 1998 
  • EBC: 113 marks; cut-off date of birth: August 6, 1998 
  • BC: 113 marks; cut-off date of birth: June 14, 1999 
  • BC (Female): 103 marks; cut-off date of birth: June 15, 1997 
  • BCL: 103 marks; cut-off date of birth: April 15, 2000 
  • Disabled (DD): 87 marks; cut-off date of birth: January 20, 1995 
  • Disabled (MD): 85 marks; cut-off date of birth: November 3, 1991 
  • Grandchild of an Ex-Freedom Fighter: 100 marks; cut-off date of birth: December 25, 1996 

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BPSC ASO Result 2026: Update On One Selected Candidate 

The Commission has also provided information about a selected candidate under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. Roll Number 817089, Rishu Kumar, who holds merit serial number 31, is facing proceedings in criminal case No. 995/2019. 

The matter is pending before the Third Additional Sessions Court in Muzaffarpur as Sessions Trial No. 153/2025. According to the Commission, the candidate’s appointment will remain subject to the final outcome of the pending judicial proceedings.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the BPSC ASO Result 2026 declared?

The BPSC Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Main Competitive Examination result was declared on October 27, 2026. It is available on the Commission’s official website, bpsc.gov.in.

How many candidates were selected for BPSC ASO positions?

A total of 41 candidates have been selected against the advertised vacancies. Out of 609 candidates who appeared, 54 completed document verification.

How was the merit list prepared for the BPSC ASO examination?

A combined merit list was prepared using General Knowledge marks. For identical marks, older candidates were preferred, and then names were arranged alphabetically in Hindi.

What happened to candidates who applied under the disability category?

Five candidates had less than 40% disability, and six did not attend the assessment. Their preliminary results were cancelled, and they were denied disability benefits.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 28 Oct 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Breaking News ABP Live BPSC ASO Result 2026 BPSC Result 2026
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