ISRO Recruitment 2026: 61 Vacancies Announced For Technician And Other Roles, Check Eligibility

ISRO Recruitment 2026: The U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), a key centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced a recruitment drive for 61 positions, including Technician-B and driver posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at ursc.gov.in.

The recruitment includes opportunities for Technician-B, Light Vehicle Driver and Heavy Vehicle Driver positions. The online application process is open until November 13, 2026. Candidates interested in these vacancies should review the post-wise requirements, selection procedure and application fee before submitting their forms.

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Applicants are advised to check the official recruitment notification carefully to confirm that they meet the eligibility conditions for their preferred position.

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive covers 61 vacancies across three categories. The post-wise distribution is as follows:

Technician-B: 46 posts

Light Vehicle Driver: 5 posts

Heavy Vehicle Driver: 10 posts

Technician-B accounts for the largest share of the advertised vacancies, while the remaining positions are for light and heavy vehicle drivers. Candidates should select the appropriate post and check its specific requirements before beginning the application process.

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria And Age Limit

The prescribed age range for the advertised positions is 18 to 35 years. However, the age limit alone does not determine whether a candidate qualifies for a post.

Applicants should refer to the official notification for the educational qualifications, any applicable experience requirements, and other conditions associated with their chosen position. Candidates must ensure that the details entered in the application form are accurate and consistent with the supporting documents.

Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not automatically guarantee that an applicant will be shortlisted for the next stage.

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026: What Is The Selection Process?

The selection procedure will involve application screening, a written examination, and a skill test.

URSC will initially review applications using candidates' academic performance and the information submitted in their forms. Applicants shortlisted at this stage will be called for the written test.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination under the prescribed selection criteria may then be considered for the skill test. The number of applicants shortlisted will also depend on the vacancies available.

Candidates should read the notification for the applicable selection conditions and understand that meeting the basic eligibility requirements does not ensure an invitation to the written examination.

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at ursc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the recruitment section and locate the relevant notification.

Step 3: Read the notification carefully and check the eligibility conditions for the selected post.

Step 4: Fill in the online application form with the required information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee through the prescribed method.

Step 6: Submit the form and save a copy of the application confirmation for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must complete the application process by November 13, 2026. Before submitting the form, applicants should review their personal details and uploaded documents to minimise the risk of errors.

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Application Fee And Refund Rules

Candidates applying for Technician-B and the specified driver posts must initially pay an application fee of Rs 500. Of this amount, Rs 400 will be refunded to candidates who appear for the written examination, while the remaining Rs 100 will be non-refundable.

The fee must be paid using the payment method specified by URSC. Payments through cash, cheques, demand drafts, money orders and Indian Postal Orders will not be accepted.

Applicants should check the official instructions for the prescribed payment procedure before completing their applications.

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