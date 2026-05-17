Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIndus Waters Treaty: India Dismisses International Court Ruling, Calls Decision ‘Null And Void’

Indus Waters Treaty: India Dismisses International Court Ruling, Calls Decision ‘Null And Void’

India rejected the Hague tribunal’s Indus Waters Treaty ruling, calling the CoA illegal and void. New Delhi said treaty suspension stays until Pakistan ends cross-border terrorism support.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 17 May 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India rejects Hague court ruling, deeming tribunal unlawfully constituted.
  • New Delhi maintains treaty suspension following terror attacks.

India has categorically rejected the latest ruling delivered by the Hague-based so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) over the Indus Waters Treaty, asserting that the tribunal was unlawfully constituted and holds no legal authority. New Delhi said it does not recognise any ruling, order, or proceeding initiated by the body.

Addressing media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the “illegally formed” tribunal issued a “purported decision” on May 15, 2026, concerning the Maximum Pondage issue under the treaty framework.

India reiterated that it has consistently rejected all previous rulings by the tribunal and has never acknowledged its legitimacy. Therefore, any action or decision taken by the body is legally void and without consequence, the government said.

Also Read: ‘Choose To Be Part Of Geography Or History’: Army Chief’s Sharp Warning To Pakistan

India Maintains Treaty Suspension

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that India’s decision to keep the treaty in abeyance remains unchanged. The agreement between India and Pakistan, signed on September 19, 1960, governs the sharing of waters from the Indus river system.

India suspended the treaty last year after the Pahalgam terror attack, citing its sovereign rights under international law. New Delhi stated that the suspension would continue until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible steps to end support for cross-border terrorism.

‘No Authority To Challenge’

The ministry also referred to its June 2025 position, stating that India is not obligated to fulfil treaty-related commitments while the agreement remains suspended.

India further asserted that no arbitration body, particularly one it considers illegally constituted, can question decisions taken under its sovereign authority.

Kishanganga, Ratle Projects

The dispute had previously escalated over the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project and Ratle Hydroelectric Project projects in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, India criticised the tribunal after it issued a “supplemental award” regarding its jurisdiction over the two hydropower projects.

India had maintained at the time that the arbitration mechanism itself violated the treaty, rendering all related proceedings and decisions invalid.

India Targets Pakistan

India also accused Pakistan of repeatedly misusing international platforms. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Islamabad’s reliance on what it called a “fake arbitration process” reflects a long-standing pattern of deception and abuse of global forums.

Also Read: ‘Dialogue Window Must Stay Open’: RSS Leader On India-Pakistan Relations

The government further alleged that Pakistan is attempting to deflect attention from its role as a global centre of terrorism through such actions.

Before You Go

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has India rejected the ruling by the Court of Arbitration regarding the Indus Waters Treaty?

India has rejected the ruling, asserting that the tribunal was unlawfully constituted and lacks legal authority. Therefore, New Delhi does not recognize any of its proceedings or decisions.

What is India's stance on the Indus Waters Treaty after the latest ruling?

India's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains unchanged. This suspension was initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 17 May 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indus Water Treaty Pakistan INDIA Operation Sindoor Pehalgham Attack
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Indus Waters Treaty: India Dismisses International Court Ruling, Calls Decision ‘Null And Void’
Indus Waters Treaty: India Dismisses Int Court Ruling, Calls Decision ‘Null And Void’
India
SC To Hear Pleas For Reviewing Wages Of Priests, Temple Staff
SC To Hear Pleas For Reviewing Wages Of Priests, Temple Staff
India
Fire Breaks Out In Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express Coach; Passengers Evacuated
Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express Catches Fire In MP, Passengers Safely Evacuated
India
'No Wrongdoing...Truth Will Prevail': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar After Son's Arrest In POCSO Case
'No Wrongdoing...Truth Will Prevail': Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar After Son's Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal
Crime Alert: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home in Haryana’s Jhajjar in Brutal Attack
Breaking News: Bulldozer Action Outside Lucknow Court Complex Amid High Court Order
BREAKING NOW: Policy Shift From Population Control to Population Growth in Andhra Pradesh
BIG BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Rajdhani Express Near Ratlam, Major Disaster Averted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Youngest Mayor Of Indian Origin In UK Creates History
Opinion
Embed widget