India has rejected the ruling, asserting that the tribunal was unlawfully constituted and lacks legal authority. Therefore, New Delhi does not recognize any of its proceedings or decisions.
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Indus Waters Treaty: India Dismisses International Court Ruling, Calls Decision ‘Null And Void’
India rejected the Hague tribunal’s Indus Waters Treaty ruling, calling the CoA illegal and void. New Delhi said treaty suspension stays until Pakistan ends cross-border terrorism support.
- India rejects Hague court ruling, deeming tribunal unlawfully constituted.
- New Delhi maintains treaty suspension following terror attacks.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has India rejected the ruling by the Court of Arbitration regarding the Indus Waters Treaty?
What is India's stance on the Indus Waters Treaty after the latest ruling?
India's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains unchanged. This suspension was initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack.
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