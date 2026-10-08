Delhi University Reopens Migration Window: Students Can Apply Till October 9

Delhi University (DU) has reopened the migration application window after students sought additional time to complete the process. The university will now accept migration applications until October 9, giving eligible students another opportunity to finish the required procedure.

The extension is expected to help students who could not complete their applications within the earlier deadline. According to the students, delays in the announcement of examination results affected their ability to complete the migration process on time.

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Students who fulfil the university's eligibility conditions can now use the extended window to submit their migration applications before the revised deadline.

Migration Window Reopened After Student Demands

The decision follows requests from students who said they were unable to complete the migration process during the original application period. They pointed to delays in the declaration of examination results as one of the reasons that prevented them from completing the process within the earlier deadline.

Following these concerns, students approached the university administration and sought another opportunity to apply for migration.

DU has now responded to the requests by reopening the application window. The extended period will be available for three days, from October 7 to October 9.

Students Protest At DU Registrar's Office

The demand for an extension was also raised during a protest at the Delhi University Registrar's Office on October 6. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), along with students, participated in the protest.

The protesters highlighted the problems faced by students who were unable to complete the migration procedure within the earlier deadline. They also called on the university administration to reopen the migration window and provide additional time.

The protest came amid concerns over students missing the earlier deadline because of delays in examination results.

ABVP Leaders Welcome Migration Window Extension

ABVP Delhi minister Sarthak Sharma and DUSU president Yash Dabas said the organisation would continue to raise students concerns before the university administration.

They described the reopening of the migration window as a decision taken in the interest of students.

The extension gives students who missed the earlier deadline another opportunity to complete the migration process, provided they meet the eligibility requirements set by the university.

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Students Must Complete Process By October 9

Eligible students who could not submit their migration applications during the previous window can now use the reopened facility. The additional application period began on October 7 and will remain open until October 9.

Students seeking migration should ensure that they complete the required procedure within the revised timeline. The extension is particularly relevant for candidates whose applications were affected by delays in the declaration of examination results.

With the migration window now reopened for three days, students who meet DU's eligibility requirements have another opportunity to complete their applications before the deadline.

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