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English NewsEducationNEET PG Counselling 2026: Dates Announced, Registration Begins October 12; Check Complete Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Dates Announced, Registration Begins October 12; Check Complete Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2026 schedule is out. Check registration dates, choice filling, seat allotment, reporting dates, documents and reservation details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 08:12 AM (IST)

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule, giving medical aspirants the dates they need to keep in mind for the admission process. The counselling will be conducted online in several rounds. Candidates can access the detailed schedule and other counselling-related updates through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. 

Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 and fulfil the required eligibility criteria can participate in the counselling process. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

MCC will conduct counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The counselling will also cover seats available in central universities, deemed universities and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions. 

NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Check Round 1 Schedule 

The first round of counselling will begin with the verification of the seat matrix. This process will be conducted from October 10 to October 12. 

Candidates can complete the registration and fee payment process from October 12 to October 21. After registration, the choice-filling window will open on October 22. 

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 24. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their respective allotted colleges between October 26 and November 2. 

Candidates participating in Round 1 should keep track of these dates and complete each stage within the specified deadline. 

Documents Required For NEET PG Counselling Reporting 

Candidates who receive seats through the counselling process will need to carry the necessary documents when reporting to their allotted colleges. The required documents include: 

  • NEET PG 2026 admit card 
  • NEET PG result or rank letter 
  • Class 10 marksheet or birth certificate 
  • MBBS marksheets 
  • MBBS degree certificate 
  • Internship completion certificate 
  • Permanent or provisional registration certificate 
  • Valid photo ID 
  • Caste certificate, if applicable 
  • Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable 
  • Disability certificate, if applicable 

Candidates should carry the original documents along with the required copies while reporting to the allotted college. 

NEET PG 2026 Reservation Details 

The reservation applicable to the 50 per cent All India Quota seats includes 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates, 15 per cent for SC candidates, 10 per cent for EWS candidates and 7.5 per cent for ST candidates. 

In addition to these category-wise reservations, there is 5 per cent horizontal reservation for PwD candidates. 

Candidates should check the applicable reservation details while participating in the counselling process and filling their choices. 

ALSO READ: Punjab Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 Registration Dates And Fees Announced

Check MCC Website For Latest Counselling Updates 

Candidates preparing to participate in NEET PG 2026 counselling should regularly check the official MCC website for the latest notices and updates. The website will also provide information related to the seat matrix and other counselling-related details. 

Before filling out their choices, candidates should carefully check the latest information released by MCC and follow the schedule for each stage of the counselling process.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NEET PG 2026 NEET PG Counselling 2026 NEET PG Counselling 2026 Dates NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration
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