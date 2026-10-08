NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule, giving medical aspirants the dates they need to keep in mind for the admission process. The counselling will be conducted online in several rounds. Candidates can access the detailed schedule and other counselling-related updates through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2026 and fulfil the required eligibility criteria can participate in the counselling process.

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MCC will conduct counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The counselling will also cover seats available in central universities, deemed universities and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions.

NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Check Round 1 Schedule

The first round of counselling will begin with the verification of the seat matrix. This process will be conducted from October 10 to October 12.

Candidates can complete the registration and fee payment process from October 12 to October 21. After registration, the choice-filling window will open on October 22.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 24. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will be required to report to their respective allotted colleges between October 26 and November 2.

Candidates participating in Round 1 should keep track of these dates and complete each stage within the specified deadline.

Documents Required For NEET PG Counselling Reporting

Candidates who receive seats through the counselling process will need to carry the necessary documents when reporting to their allotted colleges. The required documents include:

NEET PG 2026 admit card

NEET PG result or rank letter

Class 10 marksheet or birth certificate

MBBS marksheets

MBBS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate

Valid photo ID

Caste certificate, if applicable

Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable

Disability certificate, if applicable

Candidates should carry the original documents along with the required copies while reporting to the allotted college.

NEET PG 2026 Reservation Details

The reservation applicable to the 50 per cent All India Quota seats includes 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates, 15 per cent for SC candidates, 10 per cent for EWS candidates and 7.5 per cent for ST candidates.

In addition to these category-wise reservations, there is 5 per cent horizontal reservation for PwD candidates.

Candidates should check the applicable reservation details while participating in the counselling process and filling their choices.

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Check MCC Website For Latest Counselling Updates

Candidates preparing to participate in NEET PG 2026 counselling should regularly check the official MCC website for the latest notices and updates. The website will also provide information related to the seat matrix and other counselling-related details.

Before filling out their choices, candidates should carefully check the latest information released by MCC and follow the schedule for each stage of the counselling process.

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