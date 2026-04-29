Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCG Board Result 2026 OUT: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link to Check Now

CG Board Result 2026 OUT: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link to Check Now

CGBSE Result 2026 declared for Class 10, 12. Check CG Board results online via direct link, steps, UMANG app and supplementary exam details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results today, April 29, 2026, at 2:30 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can now access and download their marksheets through the board’s official websites, including cg.results.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. 

To view their results, candidates need to log in using their roll number on the official portal. The results are also available across multiple platforms to ensure easy access for students facing high traffic on websites. 

Direct Link To Check - CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026

CGBSE Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Scores 

Students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 results through the following platforms: 

  • cgbse.nic.in 
  • results.cg.nic.in 
  • results.digilocker.gov.in 
  • umang.gov.in 
  • cg.results.nic.in 

These options provide flexibility, especially during peak result hours when servers may be slow. 

ALSO READ: CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link

How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE 10th result 2026’ or ‘CGBSE 12th result 2026’. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details. 

Step 4: Submit the information to view your result. 

Step 5: Download the marksheet and keep a copy for future reference. 

How to Check CG Board Result 2026 via UMANG App 

Step 1: Download the UMANG App or visit umang.gov.in. 

Step 2: Search for ‘CGBSE’ or go to the education services section. 

Step 3: Select the relevant result link for Class 10 or Class 12. 

Step 4: Enter your roll number to view your scores instantly. 

CGBSE Result 2026: Supplementary Exam Details 

After the declaration of results, the board will soon open applications for supplementary examinations. Students who are unable to pass in their first attempt will be given another opportunity through compartment exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. 

Candidates must ensure they submit their applications within the deadline announced by the board. These exams offer a chance to improve scores without losing an academic year. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
CGBSE Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CG Board Result 2026 OUT: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link to Check Now
CG Board Result 2026 OUT: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link to Check Now
Education
TS SSC 10th Result 2026 OUT: Telangana Class 10th Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here
TS SSC 10th Result 2026 OUT: Telangana Class 10th Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT: Mizoram Class 12 Scores Released, Direct Link to Check Now
MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 OUT: Mizoram Class 12 Scores Released, Direct Link to Check Now
Education
CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link
CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget