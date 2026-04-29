CG Board Result 2026 OUT: CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link to Check Now

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results today, April 29, 2026, at 2:30 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can now access and download their marksheets through the board’s official websites, including cg.results.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in.

To view their results, candidates need to log in using their roll number on the official portal. The results are also available across multiple platforms to ensure easy access for students facing high traffic on websites.

Direct Link To Check - CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026

CGBSE Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Scores

Students can check their Class 10 and Class 12 results through the following platforms:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cg.results.nic.in

These options provide flexibility, especially during peak result hours when servers may be slow.

ALSO READ: CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link

How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CGBSE 10th result 2026’ or ‘CGBSE 12th result 2026’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your result.

Step 5: Download the marksheet and keep a copy for future reference.

How to Check CG Board Result 2026 via UMANG App

Step 1: Download the UMANG App or visit umang.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for ‘CGBSE’ or go to the education services section.

Step 3: Select the relevant result link for Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 4: Enter your roll number to view your scores instantly.

CGBSE Result 2026: Supplementary Exam Details

After the declaration of results, the board will soon open applications for supplementary examinations. Students who are unable to pass in their first attempt will be given another opportunity through compartment exams for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Candidates must ensure they submit their applications within the deadline announced by the board. These exams offer a chance to improve scores without losing an academic year.

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