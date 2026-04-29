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HomeEducationTS SSC 10th Result 2026 OUT: Telangana Class 10th Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

TS SSC 10th Result 2026 OUT: Telangana Class 10th Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

TS SSC Result 2026 OUT now. Check Telangana Class 10 marks memo at bse.telangana.gov.in. Get direct link, steps, WhatsApp access and updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

TS SSC Result 2026 OUT: The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Result 2026 has been announced today for Class 10 students. Those who appeared for the board examinations can now check their results online at bse.telangana.gov.in. 

The online marks memo will be treated as a provisional document until the original certificates are issued by the respective schools at a later stage. 

Students are advised to stay calm if the website runs slowly due to heavy traffic. In such cases, they can also check their results on abplive.com/education — CLICK HERE. 

The SSC examination is an important stage in a student’s academic journey, as it plays a key role in determining eligibility for higher secondary education. The performance in Class 10 often influences future study options and career paths, making these results highly significant for students and their families. 

Direct Link To Check - Telangana SSC Result 2026

How to Download Telangana SSC Result 2026 

Step 1: Go to any official Telangana Board result website. 

Step 2: Click on the link for “TS SSC Result 2026”. 

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number in the given field. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results. 

Step 5: Download the marks memo and take a printout for future use. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

TS SSC Result 2026: Marks Memo to Be Sent via MeeSeva WhatsApp Chatbot 

The TS SSC Class 10 marks memos will also be sent directly to students on their registered mobile numbers for added convenience. 

This service will be available to those who had earlier downloaded their SSC Public Examinations Hall ticket using the MeeSeva Telangana WhatsApp chatbot (8096958096), allowing them to access their results quickly without depending only on official websites. 

TS SSC Result 2026: What Is Re-verification of Marks? 

Re-verification of TS SSC marks is a thorough process carried out to check the accuracy of evaluation. It includes: 

  • Rechecking the total marks to ensure all answers have been added correctly 
  • Identifying any unanswered or unchecked responses and evaluating them if found 
  • Confirming that marks for each answer have been properly recorded 

Students should note that requests related to answers being given fewer marks than expected are not considered under this process. 

Those applying for re-verification of their TS SSC 2026 results do not need to apply separately for re-counting, as this process already covers the main aspects of mark checking. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: No Second Board Exams, Check Compartment & Improvement Options

TS SSC Result 2026: What's Next? 

After clearing SSC, students can move on to Intermediate education in streams such as MPC, BiPC, MEC, or CEC. These options play an important role in shaping future career paths. It is advisable for students to choose their stream carefully, keeping in mind their interests, abilities, and long-term academic or career goals. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TS SSC Result 2026 Telangana Class 10 Marks Memo Telangana Class 10th Results Telangana Class 10th Results 2026
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