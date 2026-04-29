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HomeEducationCGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link

CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link

CGBSE Result 2026 OUT today at 2 PM. Check CG Board Class 10, 12 results on cgbse.nic.in. Get direct link, steps, SMS option and passing marks here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, is set to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results today, April 29, 2026, at 2 PM. Once the results are announced, students who appeared for the exams will be able to access their scorecards online through the official portals at results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in. 

Along with the results, the board will also publish important data such as the total number of candidates who appeared and passed, the overall success rate, and the list of top-performing students. 

ALSO READ: TS SSC Result 2026: Telangana Class 10 Scores at 2 PM, Check Official Websites & Steps

How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Go to the official websites at results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for ‘CGBSE 10th result 2026’ or ‘CGBSE 12th result 2026’. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required details. 

Step 4: Submit the information to view your results. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future use. 

CGBSE Result 2026 via SMS: Alternative Method 

If the official websites experience heavy traffic or downtime, students can check their results through SMS: 

  • For Class 10: Type CG10ROLL NUMBER 
  • For Class 12: Type CG12 Roll Number 
  • Example: CG12 1235831289 

Send the message to 56263 to receive your result on your mobile phone. 

CGBSE Passing Criteria 2026: Minimum Marks Required 

To successfully clear the examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. 

Candidates who fail in one or two subjects will be placed under the compartment category, allowing them another chance to improve their scores. However, those who do not pass in more than two subjects will have to repeat the academic year. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

CGBSE Result 2026: What to Expect After Declaration 

After downloading the provisional marksheet, students should carefully check all the details mentioned on it. The original mark sheets will be issued later by the respective schools. Additionally, the board will soon release detailed statistics and topper information following the result announcement. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CGBSE Result 2026 CG Board Class 12 Result 2026 CG Board Class 10 Result 2026 Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2026 Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2026
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