CGBSE Result 2026: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Scores At cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, is set to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results today, April 29, 2026, at 2 PM. Once the results are announced, students who appeared for the exams will be able to access their scorecards online through the official portals at results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in.

Along with the results, the board will also publish important data such as the total number of candidates who appeared and passed, the overall success rate, and the list of top-performing students.

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How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Go to the official websites at results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for ‘CGBSE 10th result 2026’ or ‘CGBSE 12th result 2026’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your results.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future use.

CGBSE Result 2026 via SMS: Alternative Method

If the official websites experience heavy traffic or downtime, students can check their results through SMS:

For Class 10: Type CG10ROLL NUMBER

For Class 12: Type CG12 Roll Number

Example: CG12 1235831289

Send the message to 56263 to receive your result on your mobile phone.

CGBSE Passing Criteria 2026: Minimum Marks Required

To successfully clear the examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.

Candidates who fail in one or two subjects will be placed under the compartment category, allowing them another chance to improve their scores. However, those who do not pass in more than two subjects will have to repeat the academic year.

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CGBSE Result 2026: What to Expect After Declaration

After downloading the provisional marksheet, students should carefully check all the details mentioned on it. The original mark sheets will be issued later by the respective schools. Additionally, the board will soon release detailed statistics and topper information following the result announcement.

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