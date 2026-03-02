Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 2, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 2, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- PM Modi Speaks With Israel’s Netanyahu Amid Rising West Asia Tensions
- Middle East Crisis: 350 Indian Flights Cancelled As Airspace Restrictions Tighten
- Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert Descends Into Chaos; Fans Call It ‘Worst Experience Ever’
- Man Wanted For Stabbing YouTuber In Ghaziabad Killed In Encounter
- Nitish Kumar Turns 75: PM Modi, Amit Shah And Bihar Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes
- India Advises Foreign Nationals To Seek Visa Extensions Amid Middle East Flight Cancellations
- Air India, IndiGo Extend Flight Suspensions As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Travel
- Bengal SIR List: Over 61 Lakh Names Removed From Final Electoral Roll
- Ajit Pawar Jet Crash: Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit, Probe Finds
- ‘Dictatorship Is Not Right’: Kejriwal Reacts As Police Cancel AAP Rally
- Manish Sisodia Alleges CBI, ED Pressure, Claims Offer to Become Delhi CM
- Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccine Campaign, Drive To Protect 1.15 Cr From Cervical Cancer Annually
International News
- Israel Launches Strikes Across Lebanon After Hezbollah Fires Rockets And Drones
- Israel-Iran War: Trump Says ‘48 Iranian Leaders Killed In One Strike’, Claims New Leadership Ready To Talk
- Iran’s Former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Hails Khamenei’s Death, Calls Him ‘Tyrant’
- Protest At US Embassy In Islamabad Turns Violent; Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Manhandled By Crowd
- Khamenei’s Old Tweet Sharing India Visit Photo Goes Viral After His Killing
- Beit Shemesh Death Toll Rises To 9; Iran Claims Strike On US Carrier Abraham Lincoln
- 10 dead in protests at US missions across Pak cities over Khamenei's killing
- Iranian Leaders Pay Final Respects To Ali Khamenei
- Zelenskyy Says Timing Of Next US-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Depends On Middle East Security Situation
- Iran-Israel War: Tehran Strikes Oil Tanker In Strategic Strait Of Hormuz, 15 Indian Nationals Onboard
- Israel-Iran War: Putin Reacts Angrily To Khamenei’s Death, Terms Strike A ‘Heinous Crime’
- Shia Muslims Across India Hold Prayers And Protests After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Killing
Business News
- Cruid Oil Price Today: Hormuz Strait Closure Raises Fears Of Global Oil Price Surge Amid Iran-Israel Tensions
- From SIM To LPG: Big Rule Changes Kick In From March 1
- Dalal Street Crashes As Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty Tests 25,200
- Maruti eVitara Sees Strong Demand Beyond Tier 1 Cities After Rs 10.99 Lakh Launch Price
- Best Crypto Presale Of March Is Deepsnitch AI, Crossing $1.75M Toward 1000x Launch, Fueled By Gate's EU License And Bitcoin ETF Comeback
- India’s Q3 FY26 GDP Likely To Stay Robust At 8.3% Despite Base Effect
- ‘AI Is The Biggest Idea Of Our Times,’ Says Dr Suborno Bose
- Holi Bonanza For UP Employees: Salaries To Be Credited Early On CM Yogi’s Orders
- Washington's Solar Strike Signals Tougher Trade Posture On India
- Iran Oil Shock Could Drive 15% Surge In Global Crude Prices
Sports News
- Sanju Samson Smashes Kohli’s Record As India Pulls Off 'Impossible' 196-Run Heist
- T20 WC: Sanju Samson's 97 Powers India Into Semi-Finals!
- Zimbabwe Coach Raises Travel Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions After T20 WC Exit
- India’s T20 Record At Eden Gardens Before T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash vs West Indies
- Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 2 Crore Reward And Jobs For J&K’s Ranji Heroes
- Stranded In Jeddah: Bangladesh Player, Caught In Middle East Aviation Chaos, Shares Emotional Post
- Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence On Fourth Marriage Rumors, Warns Of Legal Action
- Rinku Singh Rejoins Indian Camp After Father's Funeral
- India Ranked Worst Fielding Side Of T20 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of Semi-Finals
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 2, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out At sbi.bank.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
CBSE Launches SARAS 7.0 Portal For 2027–28 School Affiliations; Apply By July 31
Education
CUET PG 2026 City Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Download
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Aryan Kumar
Opinion