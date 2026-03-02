School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

PM Modi Speaks With Israel’s Netanyahu Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

Middle East Crisis: 350 Indian Flights Cancelled As Airspace Restrictions Tighten

Karan Aujla’s Delhi Concert Descends Into Chaos; Fans Call It ‘Worst Experience Ever’

Man Wanted For Stabbing YouTuber In Ghaziabad Killed In Encounter

Nitish Kumar Turns 75: PM Modi, Amit Shah And Bihar Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes

India Advises Foreign Nationals To Seek Visa Extensions Amid Middle East Flight Cancellations

Air India, IndiGo Extend Flight Suspensions As Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Travel

Bengal SIR List: Over 61 Lakh Names Removed From Final Electoral Roll

Ajit Pawar Jet Crash: Landing Attempt Made Below Legal Visibility Limit, Probe Finds

‘Dictatorship Is Not Right’: Kejriwal Reacts As Police Cancel AAP Rally

Manish Sisodia Alleges CBI, ED Pressure, Claims Offer to Become Delhi CM

Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccine Campaign, Drive To Protect 1.15 Cr From Cervical Cancer Annually

International News

Israel Launches Strikes Across Lebanon After Hezbollah Fires Rockets And Drones

Israel-Iran War: Trump Says ‘48 Iranian Leaders Killed In One Strike’, Claims New Leadership Ready To Talk

Iran’s Former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Hails Khamenei’s Death, Calls Him ‘Tyrant’

Protest At US Embassy In Islamabad Turns Violent; Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Manhandled By Crowd

Khamenei’s Old Tweet Sharing India Visit Photo Goes Viral After His Killing

Beit Shemesh Death Toll Rises To 9; Iran Claims Strike On US Carrier Abraham Lincoln

10 dead in protests at US missions across Pak cities over Khamenei's killing

Iranian Leaders Pay Final Respects To Ali Khamenei

Zelenskyy Says Timing Of Next US-Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Depends On Middle East Security Situation

Iran-Israel War: Tehran Strikes Oil Tanker In Strategic Strait Of Hormuz, 15 Indian Nationals Onboard

Israel-Iran War: Putin Reacts Angrily To Khamenei’s Death, Terms Strike A ‘Heinous Crime’

Shia Muslims Across India Hold Prayers And Protests After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Killing

Business News

Cruid Oil Price Today: Hormuz Strait Closure Raises Fears Of Global Oil Price Surge Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

From SIM To LPG: Big Rule Changes Kick In From March 1

Dalal Street Crashes As Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty Tests 25,200

Maruti eVitara Sees Strong Demand Beyond Tier 1 Cities After Rs 10.99 Lakh Launch Price

Best Crypto Presale Of March Is Deepsnitch AI, Crossing $1.75M Toward 1000x Launch, Fueled By Gate's EU License And Bitcoin ETF Comeback

India’s Q3 FY26 GDP Likely To Stay Robust At 8.3% Despite Base Effect

‘AI Is The Biggest Idea Of Our Times,’ Says Dr Suborno Bose

Holi Bonanza For UP Employees: Salaries To Be Credited Early On CM Yogi’s Orders

Washington's Solar Strike Signals Tougher Trade Posture On India

Iran Oil Shock Could Drive 15% Surge In Global Crude Prices

Sports News

Sanju Samson Smashes Kohli’s Record As India Pulls Off 'Impossible' 196-Run Heist

T20 WC: Sanju Samson's 97 Powers India Into Semi-Finals!

Zimbabwe Coach Raises Travel Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions After T20 WC Exit

India’s T20 Record At Eden Gardens Before T20 World Cup Super 8s Clash vs West Indies

Omar Abdullah Announces Rs 2 Crore Reward And Jobs For J&K’s Ranji Heroes

Stranded In Jeddah: Bangladesh Player, Caught In Middle East Aviation Chaos, Shares Emotional Post

Shoaib Malik Breaks Silence On Fourth Marriage Rumors, Warns Of Legal Action

Rinku Singh Rejoins Indian Camp After Father's Funeral

India Ranked Worst Fielding Side Of T20 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of Semi-Finals

