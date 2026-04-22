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HomeEducationDelhi Heatwave Alert: Schools Introduce ‘Water Bell’ Rule Every Hour, Are Timings Changing?

Delhi Heatwave Alert: Schools Introduce ‘Water Bell’ Rule Every Hour, Are Timings Changing?

Delhi schools roll out ‘water bell’ system amid heatwave alert. Check new DoE guidelines, safety rules, and whether school timings will change.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

With temperatures climbing sharply in the national capital, schools across Delhi have been instructed to adopt strict heat-safety measures. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has rolled out a fresh set of guidelines aimed at protecting students from heat-related illnesses, following warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department about an impending heatwave. 

One of the key measures introduced is the “water bell” system. Under this, schools must ring a bell every 45 to 60 minutes, prompting students to hydrate regularly and avoid dehydration during school hours. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the new guidelines and whether school timings are set to change. 

Buddy System, Indoor Assemblies & Outdoor Restrictions 

In addition to hydration reminders, schools have been directed to implement a “buddy system,” ensuring students keep an eye on each other's well-being and quickly report any signs of heat stress or discomfort. 

The circular also outlines significant changes to daily routines. Morning assemblies are to be shortened, shifted indoors, or held in shaded areas. Open-air classes have been suspended for the duration of the heatwave. 

Outdoor physical activities have also been halted. Instead, schools are encouraged to conduct awareness sessions focused on heat-related illnesses, hydration practices, and preventive care within classrooms and assemblies. 

Focus on Hydration, Awareness & Immediate Response 

The DoE has stressed the need for easy access to clean and cool drinking water across school campuses. Students are also required to bring adequate water from home to stay hydrated throughout the day. 

Teachers have been asked to actively share heatwave alerts issued by the IMD with parents, while schools must keep students informed through regular announcements and notices. Parents, on their part, are advised to dress children in light cotton clothing and ensure proper hygiene routines. 

Each school will designate a nodal teacher responsible for implementing these measures, including monitoring the water bell system and awareness drives. Schools are also required to display precautionary posters and ensure first aid facilities are readily available in case of emergencies. 

Authorities have instructed institutions to submit an action taken report to zonal education officials by May 2. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News DELHI NEWS Delhi Heatwave Alert Delhi Schools Water Bell System Delhi School Heatwave Alert DoE Guidelines New DoE Guidelines
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