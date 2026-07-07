Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that the Delhi government's flagship Mission Kayakalp is reshaping government schools into modern, safe and student-friendly spaces by improving infrastructure and learning facilities across the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the initiative goes beyond routine renovation work and aims to create clean, secure and inspiring campuses where children can learn in a better environment. The project is being implemented in selected government schools across multiple districts, with a focus on upgrading essential infrastructure and improving the overall student experience.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Today? Students Await Big Update, Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Mission Kayakalp Focuses on Better Learning Spaces

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that schools should not be viewed merely as places of education but as environments that nurture students' overall development.

She said that Mission Kayakalp is being implemented with the support of district administrations; the Education Department; organisations contributing through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); social organisations; market associations; and local communities. She said that along with government resources, public participation is helping bring about rapid and positive changes in schools, making the initiative an effective example of community participation in education.

Authorities stated that visible changes have already begun to emerge in schools across different parts of Delhi, with several campuses receiving upgraded classrooms, improved sanitation, drinking water facilities, and enhanced learning infrastructure.

Infrastructure Projects Underway Across Delhi

In North Delhi, officials inspected six government schools before selecting two for development. Around ₹16.20 lakh has been spent on renovating a sensory park for children with special needs at the Shankaracharya Marg school. The campus has also received a new RO water plant and water coolers. Meanwhile, the physics laboratory at the government school in Roop Nagar has been modernised to improve practical science education.

Significant work has also been completed in South Delhi. At Ramanujan Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Mehrauli, infrastructure improvements worth approximately ₹48.73 lakh have been carried out. Nearby, Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School at Qutub Mehrauli has undergone renovation work worth nearly ₹98.58 lakh. Both schools have received upgraded toilets, repaired walls and roofs, new sanitary fittings, and fresh weather-resistant exterior and interior paint.

Government schools in Mohan Garden and Janakpuri are also undergoing extensive improvements. The Mohan Garden campus has seen work worth around ₹77.71 lakh, including waterproofing, roof repairs, improvements to the drinking water area, installation of a rainwater harvesting system, sewer line upgrades and electrical works. At GSKV Janakpuri, projects worth nearly ₹38.77 lakh include waterproofing of the MP Hall, installation of an RO plant and water cooler, replacement of toilet doors and strengthening of the electrical infrastructure.

Cleaner, Safer and Greener School Campuses

In North-East Delhi, government schools in Gokalpur and Mani Ben Patel Bharatiya Mahila Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Shahdara have also benefited from Mission Kayakalp. Renovation work included repairs to toilets, replacement of sanitary fittings and taps, seepage treatment, repainting of buildings, and deep cleaning of school premises. Green spaces have been enhanced through plantation drives, while drinking water facilities have been upgraded with new water coolers. The Shahdara school has also received new library chairs and portraits of Mani Ben Patel and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to inspire students.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam Result Date Announced? Academic Session To begin On Time: NTA Official

Further improvements have been completed at Sawda Ghevra Community Boys Senior Secondary School in Outer North Delhi, where nearly ₹8 lakh has been invested in repairing buildings, restoring damaged plaster, repainting classrooms and constructing a covered shed. A new space laboratory has also been established, while several basic facilities have been upgraded with support from the Mundka Industrial Association, district administration and SDM office officials.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the work being carried out under Mission Kayakalp has already transformed several government schools. The Delhi Government will continue to work with the same commitment to strengthen infrastructure in government schools, provide better facilities to students and take the education system to new heights so that every government school in the capital becomes a model of an excellent learning environment.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI