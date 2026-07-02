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English NewsEducationNEET UG Re-Exam Result Date Announced? Academic Session To begin On Time: NTA Official

NEET UG Re-Exam Result Date Announced? Academic Session To begin On Time: NTA Official

NEET UG re-exam result is expected by July 20, NTA confirms. Check the latest update on result date, counselling, answer key and MBBS admissions.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 04:36 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the results of the NEET UG re-examination will be announced by July 20, bringing relief to lakhs of medical aspirants awaiting their scores. While the agency has not specified an exact declaration date, it said preparations are underway to release the results at the earliest. 

The assurance comes after the NEET UG re-examination was conducted on June 21 following the cancellation of the May 3 examination for more than 20 lakh candidates due to the alleged paper leak. According to the agency, despite the revised examination schedule, the MBBS academic session will commence on time. 

ALSO READ: NEET 2026 Safe Score Explained: Category-Wise Marks Needed For Government MBBS, AIIMS, BDS And Private Colleges

NEET UG Re-Exam Result Expected by July 20 

A senior NTA official said the agency is working on priority to complete the evaluation process and declare the results well before the usual timeline. 

"We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier," a senior NTA official told ANI during a telephonic interview. 

The provisional answer key for the re-examination was released on June 25, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until June 28. The official said nearly 10,000 challenges were submitted by candidates. 

NTA Reviewing Nearly 10,000 Answer Key Challenges 

The agency is currently examining every objection before preparing the final answer key. 

Explaining the process, the official said, "We need to scan all the challenges one by one, examine the supporting evidence, and respond to each one of them." 

Candidates were required to pay a fee of ₹200 for each challenged question. The amount will be refunded if the objection is found to be valid after expert review. 

The verification process is expected to be completed before the declaration of the final results. 

Counselling to Follow Result Declaration 

After the results are announced, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the counselling schedule for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ), AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities and deemed universities. State authorities will separately publish counselling schedules for admissions under the 85 per cent state quota. 

Last year, the MCC announced the NEET UG counselling schedule on July 12–13, shortly after the result declaration, with Round 1 registrations beginning on July 21. 

Candidates will have to complete online registration, pay the counselling fee, and submit their preferred choices of colleges and courses. Seat allotment will be based on NEET rank, reservation rules, category, candidate preferences and seat availability. Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges for document verification and admission. 

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Tomorrow At 11 AM: Here's How To Check Your Scorecard Online

MBBS Academic Session to Start as Scheduled 

The NTA has also reassured candidates that the revised examination process will not delay medical admissions. 

According to the official, the MBBS academic session is expected to begin on schedule, even though the counselling calendar is yet to be announced. In a typical admission cycle, first-year MBBS classes commence in August or September after the completion of counseling. 

Meanwhile, some states have already initiated preliminary admission procedures. Tamil Nadu, for instance, has started accepting applications through its Medical Selection Committee while awaiting the NEET UG 2026 results. 

With the result expected by July 20, candidates are advised to keep track of official announcements from the NTA and MCC for updates on the result declaration and counselling schedule. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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NEET UG Re-Exam Result
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