NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result today, August 19. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can check their allotment on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

The Round 1 allotment will determine seats based on candidates' merit and the preferences submitted during the counselling process. Candidates who receive a seat will need to follow the next steps within the prescribed timeline.

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NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

The MCC had extended the Round 1 choice-filling window until August 18 through an official notification issued on Monday.

The NEET UG counselling process began on August 5, 2026. The medical counselling body later revised the schedule for Round 1 on August 13.

Under the revised schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 19.

Candidates can check their allotment through the MCC's official website once the result is released.

NEET Counselling 2026: Reporting From August 20

Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 will have to report to their allotted institutes between August 20 and August 25, 2026.

The seat allocation is carried out by MCC based on the merits of candidates and the preferences they submitted during the counselling process.

Candidates who receive an allotment should follow the instructions applicable to their allotted seat within the given reporting period.

What If No Seat Is Allotted In Round 1?

Candidates who do not receive a seat in the first round will be eligible to participate in the subsequent round of NEET UG 2026 counselling.

For candidates who are allotted a seat, the counselling process also provides options related to their allotment. Depending on their choice, candidates can freeze or float their allotted seat.

The choice between these options will determine whether the candidate retains the current allotment or remains in the counselling process for upgradation.

No Physical Reporting For Upgradation Candidates

The MCC has also introduced a rule concerning candidates who opt for upgradation.

As per the new rule, candidates seeking upgradation do not need to report physically for the process.

Candidates participating in NEET UG 2026 for counselling should therefore keep track of the revised schedule and follow the instructions issued by MCC for their respective allotment status.

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NEET Counselling 2026: Security Measures Reviewed

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has undertaken a revamp of its examination team, with 600 experts removed and new experts being brought on board.

The changes have been made following directions from Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to strengthen the examination systems of the agency.

During a review meeting, Joshi directed officials to ensure that all required security and infrastructure arrangements are in place for the smooth and secure conduct of examinations.

The developments come as the NEET UG 2026 counselling process moves ahead with the release of the Round 1 seat allotment result scheduled for August 19.

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