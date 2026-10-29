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English NewsEducationCyclone Arnab: Schools Shut In Several Chhattisgarh Districts As Rain Disrupts Normal Life

Cyclone Arnab: Schools Shut In Several Chhattisgarh Districts As Rain Disrupts Normal Life

Cyclone Arnab brings rain and strong winds to Chhattisgarh, prompting school closures in several districts as the IMD warns of heavy rainfall.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 12:22 PM (IST)

Raipur: Schools across several districts of Chhattisgarh have been ordered to remain closed as Cyclone Arnab brings rainfall and strong winds to parts of the state. The precautionary measures follow the cyclone’s landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of northern Chhattisgarh on Thursday. 

District administrations have announced holidays for government and private schools to protect students from potentially adverse weather conditions. While schools in some districts remained closed on Wednesday, authorities in several other areas issued closure orders for Thursday. 

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Schools Closed In Multiple Chhattisgarh Districts 

Educational institutions in Sukma, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada and Rajnandgaon were among those that remained closed amid the changing weather conditions. 

Authorities in Raipur, Narayanpur, Mahasamund, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Kanker, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, Kabirdham, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, Surajpur, Balodabazar-Bhatapara and Dhamtari ordered government and private schools to remain shut on Thursday, officials said. 

The Raipur district administration extended the precautionary closure to colleges and other educational institutions as well. The decision was taken in view of weather warnings indicating the possibility of rainfall, strong winds, and other unfavourable conditions that could affect students' safety. 

According to the order issued by the Raipur Collector, the holiday was declared under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, following warnings issued by the IMD. 

Officials said no casualties or damage had been reported due to the weather conditions in the state. 

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Northern Chhattisgarh 

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in northern Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The districts identified as being at risk include Bastar, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Surajpur, Korea, and Korba, according to the forecast. 

Other parts of the state may experience light to moderate rainfall. The weather advisory also indicates the possibility of light to moderate showers between October 30 and November 1, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations. 

The cyclonic storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between 2 am and 8 am on Wednesday, according to an advisory issued by the agricultural meteorology department of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University in Raipur. 

State Government Directs Districts To Stay Alert 

With the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, the state government has instructed district collectors to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure that necessary arrangements are in place. 

Officials said the directions include keeping relief camps available around the clock, ensuring uninterrupted medical services and taking preventive measures to minimise the risk of casualties. 

The government had issued an earlier directive on October 26, asking all district collectors to remain alert to the potential impact of Cyclone Arnab and prepare for heavy rainfall. 

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Farmers Advised To Protect Harvested Crops 

The agricultural advisory has also highlighted precautions for farmers as rainfall is expected in several parts of Chhattisgarh between October 28 and November 1. The intensity of showers could range from light to extremely heavy, depending on the location. 

Farmers have been advised to harvest mature paddy, maize, and oilseed crops and move them to safe storage areas. Those who have already harvested their produce have been asked to secure it against rain and take steps to prevent waterlogging in agricultural fields. 

The advisory further recommends postponing the sowing of rabi crops, including wheat, grams and lentils, until weather conditions become favourable. 

With rain warnings in place, students and parents should check announcements issued by their respective district administrations and educational institutions for the latest school closure instructions. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Chhattisgarh Schools Closed Cyclone Arnab Chhattisgarh Schools Shut Chhattisgarh School Holiday
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