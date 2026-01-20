CUET PG 2026 Registration Window Closes Today At exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg, Know How To Apply

CUET PG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 today, January 20, 2026. The application deadline had been extended earlier. Candidates who have not yet applied can still submit their forms through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Candidates who have not yet applied still have time to complete the application process until 11:50 PM today. The registration window was initially scheduled to close on January 14, 2026, but the NTA later extended the deadline for the CUET PG 2026 application form to January 20, 2026.

CUET PG 2026: How to Register

To complete the CUET PG 2026 application process, candidates can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Complete the online registration by entering your basic personal and academic information.

Step 4: Log in using the application number and password generated after registration.

Step 5: Fill in the application form carefully and select your preferred programme and examination city.

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the specified format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

About CUET PG 2026

The CUET PG 2026 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects. The test will take place in 292 cities across India and in 16 cities abroad, providing candidates with wider access and convenience.

Admissions through CUET PG apply to postgraduate programmes offered by Central Universities as well as other participating Universities, Institutions and Organisations, including State Universities, Deemed Universities and Private Universities.

Programme-wise details regarding eligibility, exam pattern, duration, and subject combinations are available in the Information Bulletin on the official CUET PG website.

Candidates facing difficulties during the application process may contact the helpdesk at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

