CUET PG 2026 Registration Closes on January 14, Here's How To Apply

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for students applying for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. The agency has urged applicants to complete their registration before the application portal closes on January 14, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

Once the application window closes, candidates will be allowed to edit their online form, if required, from January 18 to 20, 2026.

As per the advisory, applicants who have not yet completed the process are advised to fill in and submit their online application form, pay the examination fee, and download the confirmation page for future use. The notice also clarifies that the application will be considered complete only after the examination fee has been successfully paid.

CUET PG 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG 2026 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in to your account.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the examination fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

About CUET PG 2026:

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being held for admission into all Postgraduate Programmes in all Central Universities, other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

According to the official schedule, CUET PG 2026 will be conducted for 157 subjects in March 2026 at various examination centres across 292 cities, including 16 cities outside India.

In case of difficulty arising while applying for CUET PG – 2026, candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the NTA websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, for the latest updates regarding the exam.

