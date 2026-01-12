AISSEE Exam Hall Ticket 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the AISSEE 2026 admit card soon. Candidates appearing for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official NTA exams website at exams.nta.nic.in.

To download the admit card, candidates must sign in using their application number and date of birth. These details are required to access and retrieve the document from the official website.

Sainik School Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the AISSEE 2026 Admit Card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page.

Step 4: Press ‘Submit’ to view your hall ticket.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and check the details carefully.

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

About AISSEE Exam 2026:

The Agency will conduct the AISSEE on January 18, 2026, at 464 examination centres across the country. The test will be held using OMR answer sheets.

For Class 6, the question paper will include 125 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. For Class 9, the paper will consist of 150 questions for 400 marks. There will be no negative markings for incorrect answers.

Only students who have submitted their application for Sainik School admission 2026 are eligible to appear for the exam. With the admission process now underway, candidates are advised to ensure that all required steps are completed within the specified deadlines.

The AISSEE will be conducted for admission into Class 6 and Class 9. For Class 6, the exam will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, while for Class 9, it will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Education Loan Information:

