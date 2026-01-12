Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSainik School Admit Card 2026: AISSEE Exam Hall Ticket Soon At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

Sainik School Admit Card 2026: AISSEE Exam Hall Ticket Soon At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

AISSEE 2026 admit card to be released soon; exam on 18 Jan for Class 6 & 9 admission to Sainik Schools across India.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

AISSEE Exam Hall Ticket 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the AISSEE 2026 admit card soon. Candidates appearing for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official NTA exams website at exams.nta.nic.in. 

To download the admit card, candidates must sign in using their application number and date of birth. These details are required to access and retrieve the document from the official website. 

Sainik School Admit Card 2026: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the AISSEE 2026 Admit Card link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page. 

Step 4: Press ‘Submit’ to view your hall ticket. 

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and check the details carefully. 

Step 6: Take a printout for future use. 

About AISSEE Exam 2026:  

The Agency will conduct the AISSEE on January 18, 2026, at 464 examination centres across the country. The test will be held using OMR answer sheets. 

For Class 6, the question paper will include 125 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. For Class 9, the paper will consist of 150 questions for 400 marks. There will be no negative markings for incorrect answers. 

Only students who have submitted their application for Sainik School admission 2026 are eligible to appear for the exam. With the admission process now underway, candidates are advised to ensure that all required steps are completed within the specified deadlines. 

The AISSEE will be conducted for admission into Class 6 and Class 9. For Class 6, the exam will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, while for Class 9, it will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 12 Jan 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
AISSEE 2026 Admit Card AISSEE Hall Ticket 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
India
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget