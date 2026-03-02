CBSE Postpones March 2 Exams In Middle East As Regional Conflict Intensifies

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of its Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations slated for March 2, 2026, across several Middle Eastern nations. The decision comes in view of the prevailing situation in the region. The board has clarified that revised dates for the affected papers will be declared at a later stage.

In an official communication, the board stated, "The examinations scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026, for both Class 10 and Class 12, are postponed. The new dates shall be announced later," confirming the deferment of the exams.

The move impacts students appearing for CBSE board exams in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Review Scheduled On March 3 For Upcoming Papers

CBSE has indicated that it will reassess the situation shortly before deciding on the remaining examination schedule. According to the notice, "The Board will review the situation on Tuesday, 03 March 2026, and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 05 March onwards."

This means that exams planned from March 5, 2026, could also face changes, depending on how circumstances evolve in the region. Students and parents have been advised to stay updated through official CBSE communication channels for further announcements.

Multiple Countries Affected By Postponement

The postponement applies to CBSE-affiliated schools operating in seven Middle Eastern countries Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. A significant number of Indian students appear for the CBSE board examinations from these centres each year.

However, the board has not specified when the rescheduled dates will be released, leaving students awaiting clarity on the revised timetable.

